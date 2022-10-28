Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 27, 2022, Thursday

The second week’s two-day finals of Jeopardy!’s Second Chance tournament began on Thursday, October 27, 2022. It featured all three winners (from Monday to Wednesday episodes) competing to earn a spot in the Tournament of Champions.

The Second Chance competition commenced last week, in which players from previous seasons were invited. They were given a second chance to win a game on the Emmy-winning show. Last week’s winner, who qualified for the Tournament of Champions, was Jessica Stephens.

This week’s results will be out on Friday. Meanwhile, the competitors of Thursday’s episode were:

Season 37 participant Rowan Ward, a chart caller, writer & editor from Chicago, Illinois (won week 2 Wednesday episode)

Season 37 contestant Jack Weller, a law student from San Diego, California (won week 2 Tuesday episode)

Season 38 player Sadie Goldberger, an interpreter from Columbia, Maryland (won week 2 Monday episode)

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Rowan Ward

While the winner of week 2 Second Chance tournament will be announced on Friday, the latest episode featured the performance of players in the first day finals.

The categories for the first round in the October 27 episode were “Another Shot At The Title, The Animal Kingdom, Bring Me A Souvenir!, Words & Phrases: Immediately!, Which Cabinet Department?, Radcliffe College.”

The player who gave the highest number of answers, including a Daily Double, was Rowan Ward. They gave 18 correct responses and banked $11,800. Jack Weller delivered six correct answers and scored $2,400, while Sadie Goldberger ended up with $0. Her initial score was in negative because her first answer turned out to be incorrect, but she then gave three right answers and came out of the negative zone.

The categories for the second round included “Octoberfest, The Second Chapter, Lakes & Rivers, 3 Consonants In A Row, Learned Leagues, Daniel Radcliffe Collage.”

Rowan was all over the Double Jeopardy round. They attempted a maximum number of questions and banked a whopping $30,000. They were leading in this round even after losing $8,000 in a Daily Double. Jack and Sadie, on the other hand, scored $6,400 and $4,400, respectively.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Sadie and Rowan gave the correct answer to the final question. However, they avoided a risky bet as Sadie wagered $400, while Rowan wagered zero dollars. Jack lost the bet and landed in third place. Overall, Rowan was leading in the final round as well.

Hence, Rowan Ward won Jeopardy! today.

Rowan Ward: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the October 27 episode’s final round was “American Composers.” The final clue/question read:

“He turned to opera with the 1903 work "Guest of Honor," likely inspired by Booker T. Washington's dinner at the White House.”

The correct answer to the final question was “Scott Joplin.”

While Rowan and Sadie gave the right answer, Jack wrote, “Gershwin.” Take a look at the final results of Thursday's episode:

Rowan Ward: $30,000 + $0 = $30,000 (Who is Joplin???)

Sadie Goldberger: $4,400 + $400 = $4,800 (Who is Joplin?)

Jack Weller: $6,400 – $3,000 = $3,400 (Who is Gershwin?)

With today’s win, Rowan got a big lead for Friday’s game. Sadie and Jack will have to play a strong game if any one of them wishes to beat Rowan. The winner will advance to the Tournament of Champions, which will begin on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, the next episode of the syndicated game show, hosted by Ken Jennings, will be released on Friday, October 28, 2022.

