Who is Yana Orlova from Cosmic Love? Meet the 29-year-old world-traveled dancer

Cosmic Love, Amazon’s new dating show, released on August 12, has gained immense love from the audience. Apart from four astrological elements, 16 other contestants are also looking for love. A 29-year-old Ukrainian native, Yana Orlova, is one of the contestants who is an Aquarian by zodiac and a dancer.

Moreover, the upcoming show will also feature authors Ophira and Tali Edut (a.k.a. The AstroTwins) and the mysterious Astro Chamber (voiced by Cree Summer). They will guide the contestants through astrology to find the love of their lives. The series involves immense drama and revelations that make the show watchable.

The official synopsis of the show on Amazon Prime reads:

In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Each individual represents one of the four elements of astrology (Air, Fire, Water, and Earth).

It continues to add:

Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives… will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology?

Cosmic Love’s Yana Orlova has a degree in fashion

Dancer Yana Orlova has an Associate of Science degree in Fashion Merchandising Management from the Fashion Institute of Technology. After completing her degree in 2013, she finished a bachelor’s degree in Advertising and Marketing Communications.

Next, Orlova started working as the head waitress at Public Hotel for a year. Later she switched to The Hoxton, Williamsburg, and worked in the same position.

In 2019, she joined Make Believe and worked as an Assistant General Manager. The Cosmic Love single gained significant experience in the hospitality sector over the years, which enabled her to progress to a five-star hotel, Zero Bond.

Working there as a Senior Food & Beverage Manager, she was a part of the hotel for nine months. Furthermore, she currently works as a nightlife manager at The Jane Hotel.

Although Yana Orlova has worked in the hospitality sector all these years, she also works as a Ballroom and Latin Dancer in New York at Backstage. She also works as a model for the same agency and has shared her projects on her social media.

Nevertheless, Yana also shared the news of her appearing on Cosmic Love on her Instagram handle. She wrote:

AHEM! SPILLING THE JUCIEST TEA!!!! watch myself, along with 19 other STUNNING singles, try to find their soulmate through astrology, only on @primevideo! this was the most wild, incredible adventure and i can’t wait for you to binge it with me on August 12th!

Also, when astrology expert, Tali Edut, studies Yana’s zodiac nature on the show, she describes her by saying:

“Yana is a typical Aquarian air sign because she’s great at getting people together socially in her own low-key way,”

She further said:

“She also has the solidity of a Capricorn moon where she would go off on her own and talk to the fish in the pond every day. She’s really quirky and cute!”

Viewers can watch all the episodes of Cosmic Love on Amazon Prime.

