Why is Aerosmith postponing several Farewell Tour Dates? Postponed dates, venues & all you need to know

Aerosmith was set to tour through North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio as well as Washington DC and Toronto, Canada in the coming weeks from September 12 to 27, 2023 as part of their Farewell Tour, which began on September 2, 2023.
However, the band has now postponed all the abovementioned dates due to a vocal injury suffered by the band's vocalist, Steven Tyler. Tyler announced the postponement via a post on the band's official Instagram page, stating:
"I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."
The dates for the coming weeks of the Aerosmith tour have been rescheduled to early next year. Tickets for the original dates will be honored on the rescheduled dates. Those who wish to avail refunds for their tickets instead can do so from the ticket vendors they purchased the tickets from.
Aerosmith tour rescheduled dates
The injury suffered by Aerosmith's vocalist and the subsequent bleeding mentioned in the postponement statement when the band performed at the Belmont Park in Long Island, New York, led to the postponement.
With Steven Tyler approaching his late seventies, Aerosmith's breadth of highly challenging and taxing vocals clearly took a toll on the singer.
The rescheduled tour dates and venues for the Aerosmith Farewell tour are given below:
- October 11, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
- October 14, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- October 17, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center
- October 20, 2023 – Sunrise, Florida at FLA Live Arena
- October 23, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- October 26, 2023 – St Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center
- October 29, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- November 1, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Arena
- November 4, 2023 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center
- November 7, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- November 10, 2023 – Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center
- November 13, 2023 – St Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center
- November 16, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center
- November 19, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- November 22, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Vivint Arena
- November 25, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
- November 28, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- December 1, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center
- December 4, 2023 – San Jose, California at SAP Center
- December 7, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Kia Forum
- December 10, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- December 28, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- December 31, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- January 4, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Arena
- January 7, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center
- January 10, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- January 13, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena
- January 16, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center
- January 19, 2024 – New York, New York at Madison Square Garden
- January 23, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center
- January 26, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre
- January 29, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- February 14, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- February 17, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capitol One Arena
- February 21, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- February 26, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena
- February 29, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Aerosmith's Peace Out: Farewell tour will be their last live tour, with the band set to close their decades-long career, with live performances to over 100 million people, following the tour's end.