Why is Aerosmith postponing several Farewell Tour Dates? Postponed dates, venues & all you need to know

Aerosmith was set to tour through North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio as well as Washington DC and Toronto, Canada in the coming weeks from September 12 to 27, 2023 as part of their Farewell Tour, which began on September 2, 2023.

However, the band has now postponed all the abovementioned dates due to a vocal injury suffered by the band's vocalist, Steven Tyler. Tyler announced the postponement via a post on the band's official Instagram page, stating:

"I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

The dates for the coming weeks of the Aerosmith tour have been rescheduled to early next year. Tickets for the original dates will be honored on the rescheduled dates. Those who wish to avail refunds for their tickets instead can do so from the ticket vendors they purchased the tickets from.

Aerosmith tour rescheduled dates

The injury suffered by Aerosmith's vocalist and the subsequent bleeding mentioned in the postponement statement when the band performed at the Belmont Park in Long Island, New York, led to the postponement.

With Steven Tyler approaching his late seventies, Aerosmith's breadth of highly challenging and taxing vocals clearly took a toll on the singer.

The rescheduled tour dates and venues for the Aerosmith Farewell tour are given below:

October 11, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

October 14, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

October 17, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

October 20, 2023 – Sunrise, Florida at FLA Live Arena

October 23, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

October 26, 2023 – St Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

October 29, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 1, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Arena

November 4, 2023 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

November 7, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

November 10, 2023 – Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center

November 13, 2023 – St Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

November 16, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

November 19, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

November 22, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Vivint Arena

November 25, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

November 28, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

December 1, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

December 4, 2023 – San Jose, California at SAP Center

December 7, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Kia Forum

December 10, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

December 28, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

December 31, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

January 4, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Arena

January 7, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

January 10, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

January 13, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena

January 16, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center

January 19, 2024 – New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

January 23, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

January 26, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

January 29, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

February 14, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

February 17, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capitol One Arena

February 21, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

February 26, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

February 29, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aerosmith's Peace Out: Farewell tour will be their last live tour, with the band set to close their decades-long career, with live performances to over 100 million people, following the tour's end.