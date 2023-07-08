Why did Anuel and Yailin break up? 6ix9ine Instagram beef explained

Rapper and singer Yailin La Mas Viral has recently charged her ex-husband rapper Anuel AA of domestic abuse following their separation in February 2023. AA said on Instagram Live that he and Yailin are not together anymore "due to things that happen in life." Other details behind their separation were not disclosed at the time of writing this article.

Triggering warning: This article contains details of some domestic violence and abuse. Discretion is advised.

Addressing the domestic violence, Yailin called AA a "narcissist" on a deleted Instagram Story. She also asked him to tell everyone that he hit her when she was pregnant. Referring to her daughter Cattleya Guillermo, Yailin said that she never said anything for her daughter.

K✨🇵🇷 @X100PreBeno So 30 year old Anuel was beating on 19 year old Yailin when she was pregnant … he even hit her with his car… So 30 year old Anuel was beating on 19 year old Yailin when she was pregnant … he even hit her with his car… https://t.co/6nBP5r3xFW

Yailin shared another story where she told AA to stop pretending to be a good father. She added that when her baby was born, she needed money for rent, diapers, and milk for the newborn baby.

She said that AA and his "people" ignored her and that he left her without a dollar, and robbed the only money she had to her name. Yailin said that he also took her name, her clothes, her jewelry and that he left her "with nothing."

Yailin said that she has proof of her financial problems and shared a picture of her cheek that had bruising signs. Her lawyer Andres Toribio revealed through social media that she will take legal action for the abuse she had to undergo when she was pregnant.

Yailin's response comes after AA shared a few Instagram Stories related to her and her longtime friend, 6ix9ine. 6ix9ine also addressed the abuse incident on his Instagram Story, writing that AA hit Yailin with a car in Casa de Campo when she was four months pregnant.

"I have [proof] in messages where you tell Yailin it was an accident," 6ix9ine said.

6ix9ine and Anuel AA target each other on social media

6ix9ine and Anuel AA argued on social media when the latter posted his daughter's photo. The beef started with 6ix9ine calling AA "a rat" and that he "crossed the limits" by sharing his daughter's picture.

6ix9ine targeted Anuel AA on Instagram (Image via 6ix9ine/Instagram)

6ix9ine claimed that AA has not done anything for his daughter for three months. He added that although AA might show himself as a good father to the real world, he knows his reality.

"That's why you only have a picture of her from the hospital because you haven't seen her since [and] have made yourself seem like a great father on social media," 6ix9ine continued.

AA responded by calling 6ix9ine a "p*dophile" and revealed that he was a good friend of 6ix9ine. Stating that he supported 6ix9ine while he went to court with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, AA said that he offered to help the rapper "a million times" before he went to jail.

"I told you that those who stole from you were who they were and that I knew what you wanted to do, but you got nervous and said nothing. So, we let you handle it your way and look what you did," AA noted.

Anuel AA's response on Instagram (Image via anuel/Instagram)

AA claimed that 6ix9ine lied about eating with his mother and accused him of abandoning his daughter. He even addressed the s*xual abuse charges against 6ix9ine.

"In 2015 you also had another case of p*rnographic videos of a 13-year-old minor. With what face do you talk about me?" he said.

Anuel AA denies the claims of Yailin La Mas Viral

While his ex-wife has charged him with domestic abuse, the rapper denied the charges, claiming that she used to hit herself. Yailin La Mas Viral then threatened him that she would tell everyone that he hit her and send him to jail.

"I never thought someone could stoop so low and that you would have the heart to do that or insinuate this lie and atrocity," AA continued.

Anuel AA denied the claims of Yailin La Mas Viral (Image via anuel/Instagram)

AA was also doubtful about the claims as it comes out a long time after their separation and requested his fans to know the truth at first. Anuel claimed that he never abused anyone and that everyone knows how good he is with his relationships.

In response, Yailin shared screenshots of her conversations with AA along with videos where her ex-husband was reportedly shouting at her. AA told Yailin in one of the screenshots that she will have a problem if he ever sees her with another singer.

In another screenshot, Yailin warned AA that she would file a complaint and it is also revealed that Yailin had blocked Anuel on WhatsApp.

As mentioned earlier, while the couple has broken up, no other details of the breakup have yet been released.

