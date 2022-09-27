Blinkscyberbullying: 4 times toxic BLACKPINK fans crossed all boundaries in the name of "loyalty"

Toxic BLACKPINK fans have repeatedly been accused of being vile towards other K-pop groups and fandoms, however, a recent devastating incident with K-pop group TWICE’s fan translator has caused the hashtag #Blinkscyberbullying to take over Twitter trends.

Trigger warning: cyber bullying, body shaming, transphobia, homophobia, r*pe jokes.

Toxic BLACKPINK fans have a history of violence and cyberbullying, so it is not at all surprising that the #Blinkscyberbullying trended on Twitter. They have previously sent death threats and homophobic comments to MTV star Alex Illest. In October 2020, Cardi B responded to toxic BLACKPINK fans on Twitter who were berating the artist. In Cardi B’s defense, Alex Illest called out said BLINKs who resorted to telling him to “slit his wrists” and called him homophobic slurs.

BLINKs are known amongst K-pop fandoms as the most toxic group of fans. They banded together to make group chats on Twitter solely to hurl abuse and vitriol against members of other groups. One such infamous Twitter group chat is P*ssy Pinks where all the members have openly abused and targeted K-pop groups with no consequences for their actions. While one could argue that toxic BLACKPINK fans are a minority in the fandom, however, the thousands of likes on every such hateful post beg to differ.

Let’s look at some of the most hateful crimes BLINKs have committed against other fandoms and artists.

4 times #Blinkscyberbullying proved how toxic BLACKPINK fans are

1) Doxxing a TWICE fan translator

#Blinkscyberbullying This started when one of our biggest fanbase twicetrans got hacked and the admins private info was leaked. The admin already had several anxiety issues and this made things worse. This started when one of our biggest fanbase twicetrans got hacked and the admins private info was leaked. The admin already had several anxiety issues and this made things worse.#Blinkscyberbullying https://t.co/UKbPgAqvjA

TWICE member Dahyun was bullied on Instagram by toxic BLACKPINK fans for having skipped a YouTube ad that was allegedly Lisa’s solo song Lalisa. Since then, she has been on the receiving end of hateful and sexist comments from the fandom. But #Blinkscyberbullying reached an all-time high when the fans decided to dox an innocent TWICE fan translator on Twitter @TWICE_trans.

Toxic BLACKPINK fans released his personal photos and information on various social media platforms, which affected his mental and physical health. This incident severely impacted him, causing him to lose consciousness and be hospitalized. Despite the mental trauma caused to him, BLINKs rejoiced in his suffering, wishing him the worst.

2) Homophobic and racist slurs directed at BTS

BTS has been BLINKs’ primary target with many fans banding together to form groups to strategically attack the members. Many toxic BLACKPINK fans have even set-up accounts to engage other fandoms by pretending to be fans of BTS and saying outrageous things about other people so that people would bash the group and their fandom, ARMYs. P*ssy Pinks is one such group chat who has openly hurled transphobic comments towards Jimin wishing r*pe on the member and has poked fun at V’s grandmother’s death.

eena°°°°°°° \ID:chaos / @jiminsrealjams0 To all the blinks who think I ( as an armys) should not be speaking because it doesn't concern me.. This was y'all in your so called hiatus so don't play the victim card here .you have nothing but vile to my boys and everything that is happening to u is provoked. To all the blinks who think I ( as an armys) should not be speaking because it doesn't concern me.. This was y'all in your so called hiatus so don't play the victim card here .you have nothing but vile to my boys and everything that is happening to u is provoked. https://t.co/O021Zn9MvQ

They’ve repeatedly ridiculed RM’s English, who is a self-taught non-native speaker of the language. Despite RM’s fluency, toxic BLACKPINK fans have been racist towards him by poking fun at his Korean accent. #Blinkscyberbullying knows no limits as they’ve also called Black ARMYs racist slurs and doxxed Indian fans of BTS who called out YG Entertainment’s actions of hurting religious sentiments. They’ve not only wished death on BTS members but also on their fans and continue to do so with the support of the majority of the fandom.

3) Physical violence directed at an Instagram influencer

She is getting death threats and even her work as a model is getting affected



#BLACKPINK_COMEBACK This hate on Allissa Shin coz she look like Rośe should stopShe is getting death threats and even her work as a model is getting affected This hate on Allissa Shin coz she look like Rośe should stop She is getting death threats and even her work as a model is getting affected #BLACKPINK_COMEBACK https://t.co/GG7DjU7XGO

Influencer Allissa Shin became the target of toxic BLACKPINK fans for sharing visual similarities with BLACKPINK member Rosé. Many BLINKs accused her of copying Rosé’s looks, however, Allissa proved them wrong by showing younger pictures of herself proving she always looked like that.

Although the influencer denies any rumors of her resemblance to Rosé, BLINKs were not placated by her actions and resorted to bullying her on Instagram. #Blinkscyberbullying took its ultimate form when a fan attempted to stab her at the airport in vengeance. Luckily, she was unharmed and managed to leave the location safely. Allissa then took to Instagram to explain the hateful conduct in detail and the constant harassment she is subjected to because of BLINKs.

4) Threatening assault on MAMAMOO members

❖Cruzabeth Yong @mmm4plus Mamamoo official channel have hacked and the MV titles have been changed into insults and su*cidal threats Mamamoo official channel have hacked and the MV titles have been changed into insults and su*cidal threats https://t.co/Ga8f4IIm5d

Members of MAMAMOO have also been the victims of #Blinkscyberbullying. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa was bashed by toxic BLACKPINK fans for having opened her personal Instagram on the same day as Lisa’s birthday. Despite the two being unrelated events, BLINKs called Hwasa vile names and even threatened her life.

BLINKs have also hacked previously hacked MAMAMOO’s YouTube channel and changed their song titles to threatening and suicidal messages, asking their listeners to stream Kill This Love instead.

The members have also been victims of body shaming and r*pe jokes and have also received racist comments about their looks for no apparent reason other than MAMAMOO being a successful K-pop girl group.

Toxic BLACKPINK fans cross all limits of humanity as they feel protected behind a screen. However, such words have long-lasting repercussions on the mental health of both K-pop idols and fans. Due to the support of BLINKs, #Blinkscyberbullying goes unchecked in the fandom.

