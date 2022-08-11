Why didn't Aparna find a partner in Indian Matchmaking Season 2? Reason explained

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 brought back some familiar faces in hopes of finding a suitable partner, including Aparna. Aparna moved to New York from Houston because she always wanted to do so. She was angry at herself for not being able to find a partner and was "grieving" over the life she wanted to have but did not get. She had dropped Sima as her matchmaker and decided to find a man herself.

Aparna decided to take her mother's advice and give herself some time. She chose not to make any major life decisions amid her shifting career and move to a new city. She decided not to date Jay and let time take its course on her long-term relationship with Daman.

What happened to Aparna in Indian Matchmaking Season 2?

Aparna was uncomfortable with physical touch and revealed that her relationship with Jay, a man she met the previous season through her matchmaker, had fizzled out. She chose not to be with him, although the two were moving to New York at the same time.

Aparna later went on a date with a friend's cousin, Daman. She yawned in the middle of her conversation with him but later said she found him interesting. Daman felt that the two did not connect on a deeper level and that Aparna worked too much to give him time.

Aparna talked to her mother about not moving forward in her life. She was concerned about her new career in New York and not being able to find a partner. Her mother advised her to take it one day at a time. Aparna said that she had commitment issues and that her most important relationship was with herself.

Aparna decided not to make any major decisions at the time and to concentrate on herself while waiting to bump into her life partner.

What did Aparna's astrologer predict about her love life on Indian Matchmaking Season 2?

Aparna took the help of Sophie, an astrologer living in India, to find out where her life partner was. Sophie said that her love partner was orbiting her, which meant that he was around her and that she had probably crossed paths with him. Aparna grew excited about the possibility that she had probably met her future husband.

Aparna, later on, asked her about her connection with Daman. Sophie told her that Aparna had met Daman in many previous lives and was probably his mother or teacher in one of her past lives. She said that he had the potential to become Aparna's life partner.

Other things that happened on Indian Matchmaking Season 2

Shekhar went to Nadia's house for brunch. Nadia's parents said that they approved of Shekhar. Nadia said that she would consider marrying him if he proposed.

Later on Indian Matchmaking, Nadia organized a meet-up for all of Sima Taparia's clients in the tri-state area. She met Vishal at the event and made out with him on the dance floor.

Sima and her parents advised her not to pursue a relationship with Vishal because he was seven years younger than her. She did not listen to their advice, and Vishal dumped her later. Nadia and Shekhar then decided to become friends.

All the episodes of Indian Matchmaking Season 2 are available on Netflix.

Edited by Piyush Bisht