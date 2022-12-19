Why did Billy Joel cancel his Madison Square Garden concert?

Legendary singer Billy Joel has rescheduled his concert, which was scheduled for December 19, 2022, at the Madison Square Garden due to a viral infection.

Joel, in an Instagram post, noted that he needed vocal rest and has not made a full recovery yet. The concert, which was scheduled for December 19, will now take place in June 2023. Attendees who have purchased the tickets are not required to exchange the tickets for the rescheduled show, as their original tickets will be honored.

Joel expressed his disappointment at having to reschedule the show due to doctor's instructions asking him to take rest.

He continued to say that he was sorry that he let fans know about the rescheduling so close to the date but added that he had hoped that he would have recovered by now. Joel stated:

“I look forward to seeing you in the New Year.”

Billy Joel cancels Madison Square Concert, additional details

A spokesperson for Billy Joel’s concert confirmed the details for his canceled concert. The concert will now take place on June 2, 2023, and might be rescheduled once again if it clashes with a playoff game.

As mentioned earlier, the tickets will be honored on June 2, 2023 and will not need to be exchanged. The spokesperson mentioned that the singer's Madison Square Garden franchise will resume as scheduled on January 12, 2023. They also added that people could check out this website for more details on the shows.

This is not the first time the artist has rescheduled a Madison Garden show. In January, 2022, the artist pushed his show to August due to Covid-19. Joel at the time had noted that nothing was more important to him than the safety of his crew, band members and fans.

More about Billy Joel

Billy Joel began his Madison Square Garden residency in 2014, where he performs one show per month at the venue. The artist announced a new show last month, scheduled for April 22, 2023 and will be the artist’s 90th monthly and 136th show at The Garden.

Joel was named The Garden’s first-ever music franchise, and joined the likes of the popular venue franchises including the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

The artist has also separately paired up with Stevie Nicks for concerts scheduled for 2023. The duo will kick off their shows on March 10, 2023, at Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, with their shows running through September 23, 2023, in cities including Nashville and Philadelphia.

Billy Joel’s recent project includes Live At Yankee Stadium musical film, which was released in November 2022. The disc was released as a remix and re-edited in 4K and Dolby Atmos. The film is available in digital, vinyl, CD and Blu-Ray from November 4. The two discs will also feature hit singles from Joel’s iconic concert from 1990.

Billy Joel, popularly known as The Piano Man, after his popular song is a six-time Grammy winner. In 1992, Joel was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, followed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

