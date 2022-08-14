Why is Brady Ebert leaving Turnstile? Guitarist parts ways with band after 12 years

American hardcore punk band Turnstile has parted ways with its founding member Brady Ebert. On Friday, August 12, Turnstile informed fans about the decision via an Instagram story, where they wrote:

“Turnstile and guitarist Brady Ebert are parting ways. We are deeply grateful for our time together. Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Ebert has not commented on his departure from the group. No further information regarding the same is available as of now.

Turnstile made the announcement ahead of their US fall tour with Snail Mail and JPEGMAFIA.

(Image via Instagram / @turnstileluvconnection)

Some publications reported that Turnstile’s drummer Daniel Fang had filed a peace order against Ebert on August 4. In light of that, many are now speculating that Ebert's departure might have something to do with the order.

The hearing for Fang's peace order against Brady Ebert took place on August 11

Ryan Knight @are_why_eh_in @_Colluigi Go to MD case search and search his name Brady Ebert. There were 4 separate peace orders filed against him in succession. This does not state any reason for the filing, however it does dictate that up until 8/11, that he would have to stay away. Interesting @_Colluigi Go to MD case search and search his name Brady Ebert. There were 4 separate peace orders filed against him in succession. This does not state any reason for the filing, however it does dictate that up until 8/11, that he would have to stay away. Interesting

Peace orders are granted when someone is accused of abusing, stalking, harassing, or destroying someone else's property.

Two hearings about Fang's peace order were held this month. If granted, the order would stop Ebert from contacting Fang, abusing him or coming near his home. However, the order was revoked.

Lambgoat cited a final hearing in the District Court of Maryland on August 11, where it was reportedly stated that there was no statutory basis for relief. The ruling said that there is no substantial evidence to enforce the order and deemed it as being beyond the jurisdiction of the law.

Brady Ebert is one of the founding members of Turnstile, formed in 2010

Brady Ebert was one of the cofounders of Turnstile. (Image via Jimmy Fontaine)

In 2010, Brady Ebert founded Turnstile alongside vocalist Brendan Yates. The band was then joined by bassist and vocalist Franz Lyons, drummer Daniel Fang and guitarist Sean Cullen. Cullen left in 2015 and was replaced by Pat McCrory. Ebert worked on all three studio albums by the band: Nonstop Feeling (2016), Time and Space (2018) and Glow On (2021).

In June 2021, the band released their fifth EP titled Turnstile Love Connection. They also released a short film of the same name directed by Yates.

Turnstile’s most recent album, Glow On, was released in August 2021. Glow On marks the band's first release to include a featured artist with a guest appearance from British singer/songwriter and producer Blood Orange.

Turnstile 2022 Tour Dates

Turnstile will hit the road in October for their fall tour. The band will kickstart their trek on October 3 in Brooklyn, NY and will conclude their run in Boston on November 19.

TURNSTILE @TURNSTILEHC

turnstilehardcore.com/tour SECOND BOSTON SHOW ADDED - PLEASE DON’T MISS OUT ON THE OTHERS - WE CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU SECOND BOSTON SHOW ADDED - PLEASE DON’T MISS OUT ON THE OTHERS - WE CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU turnstilehardcore.com/tour https://t.co/a03sRBaFUc

October 3 - Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Mirage

October 4 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

October 6 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

October 9 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

October 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

October 13 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

October 14 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

October 16 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

October 18 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

October 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

October 21 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

October 22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

October 23 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

October 27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

October 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

October 30 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

October 31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

November 7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

November 8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

November 11 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

November 12 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

November 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

November 17 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

November 19 - Boston, MA – Roadrunner

According to reports, Brady Ebert has not been performing with the band at their live shows. Greg Cerwonka of Take Offense, has been filling in for Ebert instead.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal