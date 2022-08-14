Why is Brady Ebert leaving Turnstile? Guitarist parts ways with band after 12 years

American hardcore punk band Turnstile has parted ways with its founding member Brady Ebert. On Friday, August 12, Turnstile informed fans about the decision via an Instagram story, where they wrote:
“Turnstile and guitarist Brady Ebert are parting ways. We are deeply grateful for our time together. Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Ebert has not commented on his departure from the group. No further information regarding the same is available as of now.
Turnstile made the announcement ahead of their US fall tour with Snail Mail and JPEGMAFIA.
Some publications reported that Turnstile’s drummer Daniel Fang had filed a peace order against Ebert on August 4. In light of that, many are now speculating that Ebert's departure might have something to do with the order.
The hearing for Fang's peace order against Brady Ebert took place on August 11
Peace orders are granted when someone is accused of abusing, stalking, harassing, or destroying someone else's property.
Two hearings about Fang's peace order were held this month. If granted, the order would stop Ebert from contacting Fang, abusing him or coming near his home. However, the order was revoked.
Lambgoat cited a final hearing in the District Court of Maryland on August 11, where it was reportedly stated that there was no statutory basis for relief. The ruling said that there is no substantial evidence to enforce the order and deemed it as being beyond the jurisdiction of the law.
Brady Ebert is one of the founding members of Turnstile, formed in 2010
In 2010, Brady Ebert founded Turnstile alongside vocalist Brendan Yates. The band was then joined by bassist and vocalist Franz Lyons, drummer Daniel Fang and guitarist Sean Cullen. Cullen left in 2015 and was replaced by Pat McCrory. Ebert worked on all three studio albums by the band: Nonstop Feeling (2016), Time and Space (2018) and Glow On (2021).
In June 2021, the band released their fifth EP titled Turnstile Love Connection. They also released a short film of the same name directed by Yates.
Turnstile’s most recent album, Glow On, was released in August 2021. Glow On marks the band's first release to include a featured artist with a guest appearance from British singer/songwriter and producer Blood Orange.
Turnstile 2022 Tour Dates
Turnstile will hit the road in October for their fall tour. The band will kickstart their trek on October 3 in Brooklyn, NY and will conclude their run in Boston on November 19.
- October 3 - Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Mirage
- October 4 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
- October 6 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
- October 9 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
- October 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
- October 13 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
- October 14 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
- October 16 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
- October 18 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
- October 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
- October 21 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
- October 22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
- October 23 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
- October 25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
- October 27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
- October 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
- October 30 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
- October 31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
- November 7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
- November 8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
- November 11 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
- November 12 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
- November 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
- November 17 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
- November 19 - Boston, MA – Roadrunner
According to reports, Brady Ebert has not been performing with the band at their live shows. Greg Cerwonka of Take Offense, has been filling in for Ebert instead.