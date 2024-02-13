Why did Camille Lamb leave Below Deck? Explained

Below Deck season 10 contestant Camille Lamb served as a deckhand and stewardess on the show. Throughout the season which premiered in November 2022, viewers witnessed tensions arising between Camille and Captain Sandy Yawn. The latter had replaced Captain Lee Rosbach for a limited period.

Camille faced different challenges on Below Deck with crew members such as second stewardess Alissa Humber. She also had a "boat romance" with one of the deckhands Ben Willoughby.

Due to multiple clashes with Captain Sandy, her time on the show was cut short after she was fired in episode 9 that aired on January 23, 2023. The Below Deck star was upset after she was accused of not completing the tasks properly.

Below Deck season 10 star Camille Lamb's journey on the show

Camille Lamb's Below Deck official bio on Bravo TV website introduces her as a "natural-born yachtie." She is related to a "family full of merchant mariners" and boating is one of her favorite hobbies as she loves the water. Apart from her experience on Below Deck, she has also appeared as a singer and songwriter to showcase her inner talent on American Idol.

Even though she couldn't last long after elimination, she returned to her original routes exploring her love for traveling. Camille's deckhand experiences are mentioned as:

"With just her sailing experience from childhood, Camille secured a position on a day-charter yacht in the Virgin Islands. Since then, Camille has had more formal yachting training under her belt with work experience in Miami and Los Angeles."

As a deckhand on St. David, viewers found Camille struggling during season 10. On Bravo TV official site, her time on the show is described as:

"Camille joins St. David this season working both on deck and inside the yacht as a deck/stew, but when she’s split between the two departments, she loses motivation on board."

The season 10 deckhand and stewardess, Camille Lamb was surrounded by a lot of drama. She believed her forceful exit from the show was unfair. Being a part of both the interior and exterior teams, most of the crew members were familiar with Camille.

According to Captain Sandy, he had already given the deckhand multiple chances, and even after final warnings, there was no change in her behavior. Camille, on the other hand, considered her firing “debauchery." In the season 10 episode 9 confessional interview, Camille shared:

“I just feel like being let go is the last thing I wanna do. I’m very, very pissed off. I’ve done everything I can do to please these people. I don’t deserve to be fired. It’s bullsh*t."

Expressing her frustration, she continued:

“I know the work that I did. I’m proud of the work that I did. Camille out. Drop the f*cking mic. Camille’s out.”

The Below Deck star also confronted crew member, chef Rachel Hargrove, who accused her of being “argumentative” and “combative."

What is the Below Deck season 10 deckhand Camille Lamb doing now?

Currently, Camille is focusing on her singing career. In February 2023, she released an original song called Cool Like Me. Following her EP: Right On Top's release, she posted the official music video of her song with the same name

Last month, Camille unveiled chapter one of her song titled Hold On, on her YouTube channel where she has 1.27K subscribers. Camille has also written a guidebook for joining the yachting industry which includes "expert insights, practical tips, and step-by-step instructions" on how to start a successful yachting career.

To stay updated with the Below Deck star Camille Lamb's personal and professional life, follow her official Instagram account @camillelambb

