Why did Rachel Hargrove leave Below Deck? Explained

Rachel Hargrove, the forthright chef who has become a fan favorite on Bravo's Below Deck, announced her departure from the series after its tenth season. Known for her culinary skills and unfiltered approach, her exit marks a significant shift for the reality series.

Hargrove's decision followed a series of public disagreements that highlighted her growing discontent with the network. Her altercation with Southern Charm's Austen Kroll was the most noteworthy event of this confrontation.

Her announcement to leave the show was clear and direct, citing a misalignment between the network's values and her own. Despite leaving the reality TV scene, Hargrove has not stepped away from the spotlight.

Rachel Hargrove ends tenure on Below Deck after clashing with Bravo

Rachel Hargrove's tenure on Below Deck was as memorable for her outspoken nature as it was for her culinary expertise. Her journey on the show began in Below Deck season 8, quickly endearing her to viewers with her directness and professional integrity. However, the same traits that earned her acclaim also sowed the seeds of her eventual departure.

The initial signs of discord surfaced during the filming of Below Deck season 10, a period fraught with tension and on-screen confrontations that suggested a deeper unrest.

The situation reached a tipping point with Hargrove's public dispute with Austen Kroll. Their altercation, primarily fought in the digital arena of X, was a catalyst for her decision to sever ties with the show. Expressing the frustration, she stated (in a now-deleted tweet) pointing Austen Kroll,

“Cheers to the most narcissistic twat on @BravoTV.”

She also recalled her incident with Austen,

“We were all hanging out. He didn’t like the fact that I don’t party and wasn’t doing his whole thing… being an idiot. The guy’s an idiot… even when he and Chep [Shep Rose] threw my bag on the floor at upfronts while waiting to go to the dress rehearsal.”

Rachel's earlier post. (Image via X/ @hargroverachel)

In the wake of these events, on July 28, 2022, Hargrove took to social media to announce her definitive exit from Below Deck. Her posts were devoid of ambiguity, stating a clear and firm decision to not participate in future seasons.

Hargrove's departure reflects a shift in the power dynamics of the industry, as personalities increasingly assert their rights and agency. Hargrove's outspoken criticism of Bravo was not an isolated incident but part of a broader narrative where she consistently showcased her willingness to speak her mind, regardless of the consequences.

This sentiment was echoed in her decision to opt out of the BravoCon 2022 event, further distancing herself from the network's sphere.

The absence of a reunion episode for Below Deck season 10 was noted by fans and commentators alike. Hargrove, however, had already made it clear that she would not have participated, even if there had been one. Her departure from the show was not a quiet exit; it was a loud and clear statement that resonated with her audience and peers.

Expand Tweet

She continues to engage with her audience through her work as a yacht chef, a role she has accepted with the same passion and dedication that she displayed on Below Deck.

Her foray into stand-up comedy is a demonstration of her multifaceted talent and her ability to connect with people through her humor and experiences. Hargrove's journey post-Below Deck is a reflection of her personal growth and her commitment to her profession.

Her decision to leave the show was not the end but the beginning of a new chapter in her life, one that continues to be defined by her authenticity and her refusal to compromise on her values. As she sails forward, her fans and followers are keen to see where her talents and outspoken nature will take her next.