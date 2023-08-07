Why did Cassidy Clark drop out of Survivor 2020? Season 43 alum set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2

As anticipation builds for the return of The Challenge USA season 2, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the intense competition and drama that this show is going to bring.

The Challenge took a bold step last year by introducing country-based spinoffs, and the excitement culminated in a thrilling World Championship that aired earlier this year. Now, The Challenge USA is ready to captivate the viewers once again, with its premiere scheduled for Thursday, August 10, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

The show boasts an impressive lineup of contestants, featuring fan favorites from various CBS reality shows such as Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race. Among these notable participants is Cassidy Clark, a 26-year-old Texan who is set to make her mark on The Challenge USA. This is her third attempt at the challenge as Cassidy Clark drop out of Survivor 2020 due to covid pandemic.

Survivor alum Cassidy Clark is also a fashion designer, all set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2

Cassidy Clark, a resident of Austin, Texas, is a fashion designer with a strong affinity for diverse art forms. Her professional background and career highlight her expertise in aesthetics and her exploration of various artistic avenues. She completed her education at Texas State University, where she graduated with a degree in Fashion Merchandising in 2020, as mentioned on her LinkedIn profile.

Cassidy's love for Survivor-like shows goes way back to her childhood days when she used to watch the show with her family. As she grew older, she engaged in Survivor fantasy leagues with her brothers, parents, and friends, making it a cherished family tradition. In an interview with Parade, she shared fond memories of celebrating Survivor finales with a big feast.

"We'd make a big deal out of it. We'd have our weekly routine where we'd all gather together, stay up a little extra late before school, and we'd all watch as a family. It became that constant in my life, that thing I could look forward to, that I could escape into."

Season 43 of Survivor was actually Cassidy's second chance at making it onto the show. She had previously gone through the casting process for the show's season 41 and was thrilled to be selected as a cast member. However, fate had other plans as the COVID-19 pandemic struck, leading to the reshuffling of the cast. She recalled the challenging moment, saying,

"And I was actually a week away from leaving in 2020 before the pandemic hit. Then once the pandemic hit and everything got shut down, eventually, they ended up reworking the cast, and I was taken off of it."

Cassidy Clark was placed second in season 43 of Survivor. She was a part of two alliances Coco, and Ride or Die, and had a total of six challenge wins.

Now, Cassidy is gearing up for a new challenge, literally, as she takes on The Challenge USA season 2. The show will feature a total of 24 contestants, seven of which previously appeared on Survivor.

For the initial three weeks, The Challenge USA season 2 will be airing two nights a week to give fans an extra dose of excitement. Mark your calendars for Thursdays at 10 pm and Sundays at 9 pm ET. However, starting from Thursday, August 31, the show will scale back to one episode per week in the Thursday slot until the season finale.