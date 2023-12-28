“Why is a child such a secret?”: DDG’s video seemingly features a baby crying in the background sparks mixed reactions online

DDG, the American rapper and singer-songwriter, posted a Christmas special Youtube video on his channel PontiacMadeDDG VLOGS on December 26, 2023. The clip showed his girlfriend, The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, and their family receiving gifts. Also audible was a baby crying in the background in one part of the video.

After months of rumors that the actress was pregnant, fans began to speculate that the sobbing noise came from the rapper and Bailey's firstborn child, which they allegedly secretly welcomed, as per People. Some questioned why the couple kept the baby a secret, while many supported their choice.

The video featured the singer giving his girlfriend a black Birkin bag and buying $300,000 worth of Christmas gifts for this year.

Netizens believe Halle Bailey and DDG secretly welcomed their first child

Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. (DDG), have been dating since 2022. The rumors of her pregnancy first surfaced at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards when she wore an oversized outfit.

Halle has since been seen sporting more baggy clothes, ditching her usual style on red carpets and other events. DDG's vlog, posted on his YouTube channel this Tuesday, December 26, with the title "DDG SPENDS $300,000 ON CHRISTMAS!! **EMOTIONAL** ❤️", further raises speculation regarding the alleged pregnancy.

The video featured three women and a young boy opening gifts before a baby could be heard wailing in the background, as per The Sun. A voice out of the camera’s frame, which many believe was DDG himself, yelled,

“Cut cut cut!”

Celebrities trying to keep their pregnancy and other private life aspects a secret has been an unsaid rule in the industry. However, many fans are still questioning why the couple has not yet announced the birth of their first child. Many netizens congratulated the couple for the alleged good news, defending their right to privacy amid criticism from some netizens for keeping the alleged pregnancy under wraps.

DDG shared the Christmas moment on his Snapchat on Tuesday, posting a video of the pair opening their respective presents to each other while wearing Christmas PJs, along with their friends and family, as per People.

Halle unwrapped her gift to reveal a blue Tiffany's box underneath, squealing with excitement as she opened it. There was a gold chain bracelet with a lock charm.

"Oh my God! Oh my God! This is too much. I can’t believe you got this! This is the one we tried on just to play and to pretend. Are you serious? You really got this?," Halle said.

Her rapper boyfriend helped her wear the bracelet on her wrist while she wrapped him in a fierce hug. DDG proceeded to hand Bailey a larger box bearing the distinctive orange color of Hermès, saying,

"Don’t hug me yet because we not done yet. Open it up! Open it up!

Halle Bailey looked visibly shocked to find a black Birkin bag inside, which Darryl explained to his viewers in text over the video was "her dream gift." Bailey exclaimed as she admired the bag and said,

"Oh my God! Are you serious? You did not! This is crazy! I’ve never even had a bag like this in my life."

Bailey spoiled her boyfriend as well, gifting Darryl a pair of black Balenciaga boots, Balenciaga sweats, and a set of diamond stud earrings. The pair have not yet disclosed if Halle was ever pregnant or if their firstborn child was born.