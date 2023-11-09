Why was the Clark County sheriff arrested? Fraud allegations against Jamey Noel explored

Former Clark County Sheriff, Jamey Noel, has been taken into custody on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. He has been arrested on the basis of several charges related to theft and official misconduct. Noel has been accused of making sheriff's office employees work on his personal projects and also trying to fraudulently arrange for a family member's pension.

The arrest took place after several search warrants were issued in his name in August 2023. Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples, who worked as a deputy chief under Noel, apparently requested this investigation against him. Jamey Noel is currently held without bond.

Jamey Noel is currently facing 15 felony charges related to public official corruption allegations

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, Jamey Noel, a former sheriff at Clark County Sheriff's Office, has been taken into custody in suspicion of official misconduct. He has been slapped with a number of felony charges, including four counts of official misconduct, level 6 felony, five counts of ghost employment, level 6 felony, four counts of theft, three of which are a level 6 felony and one a level 5, Corrupt business influence, and Obstruction of justice, level 6 felony.

On August 17, 2023, multiple search warrants were issued at Jamey's house on Old Tay Bridge in Jeffersonville. After the arrest, Sheriff Scottie Maples, said:

"[The team] discovered many unnerving and possible criminal activities by Jamey Noel"

Maples claimed that he first realized that something was wrong after discovering a "secret recording device (wiretap)" planted allegedly during Noel's term, at the ex-assistant chief's office, that led directly to the suspect's office. Soon, Maples investigated more into the matter and allegedly found out disturbing pieces of information related to Noel.

News outlets tried reaching out to Noel's attorney, Larry Wilder, regarding the allegations. However, no response has been received as of now. Community member Lalesia Murrell said,

"I feel like he will make him be held accountable for what he's done, you know he wants to get to the bottom of it and see what's going on."

Noel allegedly made fraudulent documents in an attempt to get pension for a family member who wasn't eligible for it

Upon further investigation, it was also reportedly discovered by Maples and his team, that Noel would appoint other employees of the sheriff's office to look after his personal property. Noel was also accused of falsifying documents for a family member to get a pension. On Wednesday, Maples added,

"I was disturbed and very disappointed in Jamey Noel's conduct and the steps he took to conceal information from his staff and me during his tenure as sheriff, but I knew something had to be done"

He further stated:

"I assure you that my command staff and myself are committed to doing what is best for the citizens of Clark County. No man is above the law, not even the sheriff."

Noel's initial hearing has been set for Thursday, November 9, at about 1 pm, at the Clark County Courthouse. He is currently booked into the Scott County Jail. Louisville Public Media reported that Noel is the Republican Party chair for Clark County and Indiana’s 9th Congressional District.