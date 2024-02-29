Why is Florida Strawberry Festival celebrated? A complete guide to the 2024 event

Hosted every Spring, the Florida Strawberry Festival is one of the biggest public events held in Florida, attracting around half a million residents from across the state each year. A huge flea market, various entertainment-related acts, and various music performances mean many celebrities regularly attend the event.

This time, Plant City has announced an 11-day festival, which is bound to attract tourists from the entire country and beyond. An integral part of the overall culture of the region, the festival takes place around the strawberry harvesting season, which opens up room for a range of memorable festivities. The festival is a food, entertainment, and social event all in one, kickstarted on February 29.

The 11-day extravaganza will be concluded on March 10 and include many celebrities. Here, we look at everything that fans might want to know about the 2024 Florida Strawberry Festival.

2024 Florida Strawberry Festival: Everything you should know

The Florida Strawberry Festival, like every year, has a range of offerings for all kinds of people. Apart from the culinary delights in the form of strawberries and strawberry-inspired food, the festival will also see music performances from some of the biggest stars. This includes ZZ Top, the Beach Boys, and Cody Johnson. A detailed schedule for the event has already been released, with specific ticket prices mentioned in brackets:

February 29

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra at 10:30 am (Free)

The Oak Ridge Boys at 3:30 pm ($35)

Oliver Anthony at 7:30 pm ($35)

March 1

The Beach Boys at 3:30 pm ($45)

Jordan Davis at 7:30 pm ($55)

March 2

Black Eyed Peas at 7:30 pm ($65)

March 3

Parker McCollum at 7:30 pm ($65)

March 4

The Bellamy Brothers at 3:30 pm ($25)

ZZ Top at 7:30 pm ($55)

March 5

Mark Lowry at 3:30 pm ($30)

Zach Williams at 7:30 pm ($40)

March 6

Craig Morgan at 3:30 pm ($35)

Riley Green at 7:30 pm ($50)

March 7

Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets at 10:30 am (Free)

Gene Watson at 3:30 pm ($25)

Kirk Franklin at 7:30 pm ($45)

March 8

The Commodores at 3:30 pm ($35)

Foreigner at 7:30 pm ($55)

March 9

Jo Dee Messina at 3:30 pm ($30)

Flo Rida at 7:30 pm ($50)

March 10

Cody Johnson at 7:30 pm ($75)

The Florida Strawberry Festival already saw its president, Kyle Robinson, outline the ‘out of this world’ experience this year’s event will represent for fans. Robinson claimed that the festival has made extra efforts to ensure a range of attractions for all age groups, with some vendors attending it for decades.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is drenched in the region’s history and was first held in 1930. The event has since then seen a range of cancellations despite generally being held every year. Regardless, this year’s festival promises to be unique, with thousands of people expected to visit in the coming days.

Tickets are available at the venue, 303 BerryFest Place, Florida. They will be available for $15 for adults and $5 for kids between 6 and 12, with free entry for children under 5.