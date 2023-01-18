Why was Greta Thunberg detained? Hilarious Andrew Tate memes flood the internet amid climate activist's arrest 

Greta Thunberg and her fellow activists were arrested on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from a protest against the demolition of the coal village of Luetzerath in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
The activists were rallying for Germany to focus on expanding their sources of renewable energy. They were arrested for refusing to leave despite several warnings of being forcefully removed from the premises.
Many pictures and videos of Thunberg being carried away by three police officers are now making the rounds on social media. She was later released after a brief detention and identity check.
However, Greta's detention has left netizens in splits, as people are now remembering the December 2022 showdown between Andrew Tate and the 20-year-old climate activist.
“Got arrested so she could see Andrew Tate in jail”: Funny tweets surface online after Greta Thunberg’s detention
In December 2022, both Andrew and Greta made headlines for their sarcastic replies and online showdown, which subsequently led to the former's arrest from his residence in Romania.
However, in the wake of Thunberg also being detained, albeit for a short while, netizens took to Twitter to post memes about her and Tate. One social media user wrote:
“Maybe Greta Thunberg got arrested so she could see Andrew Tate in jail.”
At the same time, many commented on how they felt that the arrest was fake and staged, as Greta could be seen giggling and smiling, just before the officers carried and detained her.
What happened between Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg on Twitter before the former’s arrest?
Back in December 2022, Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg engaged in a Twitter war, where the two fired savage tweets against each other. While Greta’s responses got her much appreciation, Tate’s counter-response led to his detention in Romania.
It all started when Tate tagged Thunberg and talked about his 33 cars and their carbon emissions.
However, Greta did not sit quietly on this and immediately responded by sending tweeting a hilarious email ID. She wrote:
"Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld*[email protected]"
Tate also did not let go of the insult, and later shared a video of himself bashing Greta, asking her to “get a life.” In the video, he asked someone for a pizza box and said that he wouldn’t recycle it.
However, the tables soon turned, when Romanian authorities used that very pizza box to track down Tate's location and nab him.
Later, Greta took a dig at Tate once more:
Andrew Tate is currently detained in Romania on allegations of human trafficking.