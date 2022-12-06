Why is Griffith Park Pony Rides closing? Historic landmark to shutdown after 74 years 

Griffith Park Pony Rides’ owner, Steve Weeks, recently confirmed in a Facebook statement that the park will shut down and will cease its operations from December 21, 2022.

The closing comes in the aftermath of demonstrators and activists accusing park owners of mistreating their animals. They were blamed for forcing the ponies to give rides even during the extreme summer heat. There were also other claims of animal abuse. The park has denied all the allegations.

Steve is blaming the activists for the shut-down of the park, which had been in operation for more than 70 years. In his Facebook post, he wrote:

"It is with much sadness that I announce that Griffith Park Pony Rides will be ceasing operations December 21, 2022. I have received a letter from Los Angeles Recreation and Parks stating that our contract will not be renewed."

Steve added that the park has served both the children and parents of the city for 74 years, and now by the order of the same city, this “iconic institution” will be shut down forever.

Weeks said in his Facebook statement that despite their year-long fight against false accusations from radical animal rights activists, their efforts were not considered and rewarded.

A statement on the Department of Recreation and Parks' website confirmed its decision not to extend the park’s contract:

"At the request of the City Council, the Department will undertake a community input process to re-imagine the recreational and educational activities offered at this location in Griffith Park to continue providing youth and families an affordable and enjoyable experience.”

Los Angeles Alliance for Animals says Griffith Park Pony Rides is enabling animal cruelty

Griffith Park Pony Rides is a historic landmark in Southern California. It opened in 1948, and has been a longtime attraction for kids of all ages due to its famous pony and wagon rides. Besides pony rides, the park also allowed visitors to get a closer look at the other livestock there, such as bunnies, sheep, and goats.

Despite being a popular attraction with families, the park has been subjected to criticism from several animal-rights activists.

A group held a protest at the park in November 2021. They claimed that the park was breaking animal welfare laws. Based on that, the Los Angeles Alliance for Animals (LAAA) called the city council for action to order an issue banning pony rides. The LAAA said:

"Animal welfare laws, created with the input of veterinarians and equine experts, are constantly ignored by the pony ride operator and are never enforced by Park and Recreation, and Los Angeles Animal Services nor Los Angeles Police Department."

They further claimed to have been monitoring Griffith Park since July 2021, and added:

"The Pony rides concession is animal cruelty disguised as child entertainment. Unkind treatment of animals doesn't align with Los Angeles values. Los Angeles has passed the fur ban, bull hook ban, and no wild animals in private parties."

In its response, a statement was issued by the park in November 2021, where they said that the facility of the pony rides went through routine inspections by the city and county of Los Angeles to ensure the humane and safe treatment of each animal.

However, it was ultimately declared that the pony rides will be closed beginning on December 22.

Regarding what’s going to happen to the animals now that the park will be closed, Weeks wrote that in the days to come, he will try to find permanent homes for the ponies.

He claimed he is determined to find qualified people who can take care of horses and will care for the ponies of Griffith Park as much as the park does. In the Facebook post, he also wrote that if anyone is interested in providing a home for the ponies, they can message him.

