Why is Guinness apologize to Jungkook trending on Twitter? ARMYs express outrage as jovial tweet backfires 

On Wednesday, August 2, "Guinness apologize to Jungkook" took over worldwide Twitter trends as ARMYs lashed out at Guinness World Records’ official Twitter account @GWR. At 3 pm, @GWR tweeted an article titled "BTS members Jimin and Jungkook set even more records with solo careers".
The article describes the various YouTube and Spotify records achieved by Jimin and Jungkook with their respective solo debut endeavors, FACE, which was released on March 24, and SEVEN which dropped on July 14.
@GWR backed it up with another tweet which is believed to be the root cause of the ongoing controversy. They wrote “luckily we found a source” just beneath the article.
However, it seems like the tweet has angered ARMYs as they believe that Guinness World Records is trying to downplay Jungkook and Jimin’s solo achievements. According to BTS fans, "luckily we found a source" has sarcastic, disrespectful, and unprofessional undertones.
BTS’ Jungkook’s fans believe that Guinness World Records’ article highlighting the SEVEN singer and Jimin’s solo achievements, followed by another tweet mentioning finding a source, is micro-aggressive in nature and has xenophobic connotations.
It all started when a fan who goes by the username @_RapperJK shared a tweet claiming that the "number one most streamed song in a single week on Spotify Global with SEVEN" was none other than Jungkook. @GRW wrote back in a sarcastic tone, "source plz," leading to non-fans mocking the Euphoria singer. The original interaction is now deleted, but @_RapperJK shared the tweet again for reference.
Shortly after this, Guinness World Records claimed that Harry Styles still held the record, but ARMYs pointed out that the Dreamers singer has recently broken Styles' record, sharing the proof for it as well. Guinness World Records then shared an article highlighting BTS' maknae's achievements as a soloist.
At one point, an ARMY who goes by the username @MAINP0PB0Y mentioned Guinness World Records in a tweet, writing, "you’re so embarrassing." The world record book's official Twitter account, @GWR, retorted by saying "its all good fun," enraging fans. ARMYs believe that @GRW is trying to demean and downplay the SEVEN singer's achievements as a soloist.
There is no doubt that BTS is one of the biggest and most influential musical artists of modern times. At their 2022 Festa celebrations, leader RM revealed that Bangtan members will take a break from group activities to pursue their solo endeavors and put out their desired music as soloists. It comes as no surprise that most BTS members who have already debuted their solo albums have tasted success with their endeavors.
Members Jimin and Jungkook made their solo debut this year with the EP FACE and tantalizing single SEVEN. Unsurprisingly, they have garnered significant Billboard, YouTube, and Spotify records in addition to domestic achievements to their name, making fans proud.
However, ARMYs believe that Guinness World Records’ tweet sharing the article was trying to mock and downplay their achievements as soloists and not give them due credit as artists. "GUINNESS APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK" and "KOOKARMA STRIKES AGAIN" took to social media as a result of the world-renowned British reference book's tweets.
At the time of writing, Guinness World Records have not yet responded to ARMYs backlash. However, BTS fans are adamant that they issue a sincere apology to the SEVEN singer and his fanbase for demeaning the artist’s achievements. @GWR haven’t deleted their tweets as well and still stand by their jovial and playful sense of humor directed towards the Bangtan members.
BTS’ maknae has topped Billboard’s Global 200, also known simply as Billboard 200 and Billboard Global excluding the U.S., for a second consecutive week for his debut solo single SEVEN. This is for the week ending on August 5 (Saturday). The charts will be renewed for a third week on August 7 (Monday).
Additionally, he ranked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 after previously ranking first on the Hot 100 chart. Despite slipping eight places, the SEVEN singer maintained his position in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.
BTS’ maknae has now joined PSY as the only Korean soloist in history to stay more than one week in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100. PSY previously achieved this with Gangnam Style and Gentleman, almost a decade ago.