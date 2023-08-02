Why is Guinness apologize to Jungkook trending on Twitter? ARMYs express outrage as jovial tweet backfires 

On Wednesday, August 2, "Guinness apologize to Jungkook" took over worldwide Twitter trends as ARMYs lashed out at Guinness World Records’ official Twitter account @GWR. At 3 pm, @GWR tweeted an article titled "BTS members Jimin and Jungkook set even more records with solo careers".

The article describes the various YouTube and Spotify records achieved by Jimin and Jungkook with their respective solo debut endeavors, FACE, which was released on March 24, and SEVEN which dropped on July 14.

Guinness World Records @GWR



guinnessworldrecords.com/news/2023/8/bt… Congratulations to Jungkook and Jimin of @bts_bighit/@BTS_twt for achieving two new Guinness World Records titles each

@GWR backed it up with another tweet which is believed to be the root cause of the ongoing controversy. They wrote “luckily we found a source” just beneath the article.

However, it seems like the tweet has angered ARMYs as they believe that Guinness World Records is trying to downplay Jungkook and Jimin’s solo achievements. According to BTS fans, "luckily we found a source" has sarcastic, disrespectful, and unprofessional undertones.

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans have criticized Guinness World Records’ official Twitter account for an alleged disrespectful tweet

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans believe that Guinness World Records’ article highlighting the SEVEN singer and Jimin’s solo achievements, followed by another tweet mentioning finding a source, is micro-aggressive in nature and has xenophobic connotations.

It all started when a fan who goes by the username @_RapperJK shared a tweet claiming that the "number one most streamed song in a single week on Spotify Global with SEVEN" was none other than Jungkook. @GRW wrote back in a sarcastic tone, "source plz," leading to non-fans mocking the Euphoria singer. The original interaction is now deleted, but @_RapperJK shared the tweet again for reference.

Shortly after this, Guinness World Records claimed that Harry Styles still held the record, but ARMYs pointed out that the Dreamers singer has recently broken Styles' record, sharing the proof for it as well. Guinness World Records then shared an article highlighting BTS' maknae's achievements as a soloist.

At one point, an ARMY who goes by the username @MAINP0PB0Y mentioned Guinness World Records in a tweet, writing, "you’re so embarrassing." The world record book's official Twitter account, @GWR, retorted by saying "its all good fun," enraging fans. ARMYs believe that @GRW is trying to demean and downplay the SEVEN singer's achievements as a soloist.

There is no doubt that BTS is one of the biggest and most influential musical artists of modern times. At their 2022 Festa celebrations, leader RM revealed that Bangtan members will take a break from group activities to pursue their solo endeavors and put out their desired music as soloists. It comes as no surprise that most BTS members who have already debuted their solo albums have tasted success with their endeavors.

Members Jimin and Jungkook made their solo debut this year with the EP FACE and tantalizing single SEVEN. Unsurprisingly, they have garnered significant Billboard, YouTube, and Spotify records in addition to domestic achievements to their name, making fans proud.

However, ARMYs believe that Guinness World Records’ tweet sharing the article was trying to mock and downplay their achievements as soloists and not give them due credit as artists. "GUINNESS APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK" and "KOOKARMA STRIKES AGAIN" took to social media as a result of the world-renowned British reference book's tweets.

Liana ˢᵉᵛᵉⁿ ᵇʸ ᴶᵘⁿᵍᵏᵒᵒᵏ @TaeKookiefy

Causing artists to receive hate even when they rightfully own the record is your way of representing your organization?



GUINNESS APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK Unprofessionalism is fun for you?Causing artists to receive hate even when they rightfully own the record is your way of representing your organization?GUINNESS APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK twitter.com/GWR/status/168…

𝙣𝙖𝙯 ✰ @GGukienose

GUINNESS APOLOGIZE TO JIMIN

GUINNESS APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK

KOOKARMA STRIKES AGAIN If u do ur job correctly instead of bullying and being racist towards BTS you would've find sources easily, you're so embarrassing.GUINNESS APOLOGIZE TO JIMINGUINNESS APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOKKOOKARMA STRIKES AGAIN twitter.com/GWR/status/168…

아포방포 @07_Apobangpo



This is very respectful and unprofessional! GUINNESS APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK!!!This is very respectful and unprofessional! pic.twitter.com/1ADlXkL8JL

Jungkook Charts @chartjungkook



since they want move like this, give me 1K replies:



GUINNESS APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK

KOOKARMA STRIKES AGAIN trying to act funny while being unprofessional and their other tweet is still up.since they want move like this, give me 1K replies:GUINNESS APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOKKOOKARMA STRIKES AGAIN pic.twitter.com/xvCneg89Eh

Ikra♡JK⁷ @JEONJUN20577224



GUINNESS APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK

KOOKARMA STRIKES AGAIN

HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK

#JUNGKOOK twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/1wkhxg9mRk twitter.com/GWR/status/168… you’re so unprofessional and not funny, it's was your job apologize to jungkook now.GUINNESS APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOKKOOKARMA STRIKES AGAINHISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK

At the time of writing, Guinness World Records have not yet responded to ARMYs backlash. However, BTS fans are adamant that they issue a sincere apology to the SEVEN singer and his fanbase for demeaning the artist’s achievements. @GWR haven’t deleted their tweets as well and still stand by their jovial and playful sense of humor directed towards the Bangtan members.

BTS’ Jungkook tops Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global excluding U.S. for a second consecutive week

BTS’ maknae has topped Billboard’s Global 200, also known simply as Billboard 200 and Billboard Global excluding the U.S., for a second consecutive week for his debut solo single SEVEN. This is for the week ending on August 5 (Saturday). The charts will be renewed for a third week on August 7 (Monday).

Additionally, he ranked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 after previously ranking first on the Hot 100 chart. Despite slipping eight places, the SEVEN singer maintained his position in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

BTS’ maknae has now joined PSY as the only Korean soloist in history to stay more than one week in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100. PSY previously achieved this with Gangnam Style and Gentleman, almost a decade ago.