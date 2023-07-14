Why is Harvey Milk controversial? Jack Mckinley scandal explored amid Temecula school book ban

American politician Gavin Newsom announced that California will buy Temecula students a textbook that mentions gay politician Harvey Milk. This comes after a local school board rejected the social studies curriculum and is set to penalize the district. On July 14, the 55-year-old Governor of California took to his Twitter handle to share this update alongside a video of him.

"We’re going to purchase the book for these students—the same one that hundreds of thousands of kids are already using. If these extremist school board members won’t do their job, we will — and fine them for their incompetence."

CA is stepping in.



We’re going to purchase the book for these students—the same one that hundreds of thousands of kids are already using.



"We're going to purchase the book for these students—the same one that hundreds of thousands of kids are already using.

If these extremist school board members won't do their job, we will — and fine them for their incompetence."

In the recorded video message, Newsom called it the "California way," and urged people to "soften the edges on this debate" and to provide "accurate information" to the budding school children.

"I want you to know that we're moving forward, the state's moving forward, toward purchasing and procuring those social studies books. Your kids have the freedom to learn, and you have the freedom to access those books ... So rest assured, we'll be sending those books down in very short order."

Harvey Milk was a strong advocate for Peoples Temple and Jim Jones during his political career, including the tumultuous year leading up to the Jonestown tragedy.



Milk spoke at the Peoples Temple often, wrote personal letters to… Harvey Milk should be called Harvey Kool-Aid.Harvey Milk was a strong advocate for Peoples Temple and Jim Jones during his political career, including the tumultuous year leading up to the Jonestown tragedy.Milk spoke at the Peoples Temple often, wrote personal letters to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

In a decisive move, the Temecula Valley Unified School District (TVUSD) Board of Education, situated in the southern region of California, made a decision in May. They voted against adopting a curriculum that had been recommended by the State Board of Education for students in grades one through five because of Harvey Milk's "inappropriate" relationship with Jack Mckinley.

The lesson plan incorporates a textbook that features the life and achievements of Milk, who made history as the first openly gay man to secure a public office in California. Notably, Milk was a staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.

Harvey Milk was in his 30s when he started his relationship with minor Jack McKinley

Harvey Milk, who is considered an important figure in the LGBTQIA+ rights movement, began a relationship with Jack McKinley in 1964 when he was in his 30s.

At the time, McKinley was 16 and the duo had formed a romantic relationship with one another. They began their relationship in New York, where the age of consent was 14. However, by the time they moved to California, McKinley was already 18, which is the age of consent in the state.

As per CNN, during a vote on the curriculum in May 2023, Danny Gonzalez, a The Temecula Valley Unified School District (TVUSD) board member objected on the glorification of a "known p*dophile."

Tom @TCAZ1776 @GavinNewsom Here are Harvey Milk and Gaylen Jack McKinley in 1966. Milk is 36 in this photo and McKinley is 19. They began their relationship when McKinley was 16 and Milk was 33.

"The inclusion of s*xually based topics and the glorification of a known pedophile who happened to be an advocate for gay rights to 10-year-olds morally reprehensible and inappropriate."

During the board's meeting in May 2023, the board's president Dr. Joseph Komrosky also opposed the inclusion of the social studies book that mentions information about Harvey Milk.

"My question is why even mention a pedophile? Why even mention that? What has that got to do with our curriculum in schools? That's a form of activism."

Gavin Newsom slammed Komrosky in a tweet for being "ignorant," adding this isn't Texas or Florida.

The Legacy Project says that Milk was voted to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977. He was praised for working with the city's mayor, George Moscone, to get a law passed that made it unlawful to treat people differently because of their s*xual orientation. In 1978, 11 months after Milk took office, a fellow board member killed both Milk and Moscone.