If there was a comic-book character that really deserved to bring a powerful punch and a touch of color to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would be Hit Monkey. Hulu dropped the series back in November with a unique insight into a little-known Marvel comic character.

The series centered around an assassin named Bryce (Jason Sudekis), who killed a political Japanese figure and retreated to the mountains where he found a sana filled with Japanese macaques. Bryce was later killed, and assassins later killed the macaques, except for the one who killed said assassins. Bryce’s ghost assisted the primate by following him around like his sidekick ghost.

I just finished watching Hit Monkey and IT WAS AMAZING! Why the hell is this not getting more seasons or attention!?

Here is why Hit Monkey needs to be integrated into the MCU.

Hit Monkey can elevate the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel needs some unique characters

For the most part, many characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been standard superhero archetypes that are pretty well-known, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain America.

When the series was released on Hulu, it came as a real surprise to Marvel fans, especially for those who didn’t know about the character, which was most of the Marvel fanbase.

If the character were to come into the MCU, it would bring a new character that is not that well-known and would bring something new and unique into the universe that sounds like a lot of fun when watching it in a live action setting.

Hit Monkey could bring a touch of gore

The character Deadpool has already been announced in the MCU, which means that it’s most likely that fans will be introduced to a slew of gory scenes for a new change of pace in the universe.

With that being said, it would be great to see Deadpool and Hit Monkey team up to shoot up some bad guys and add some serious gore to the Marvel universe’s pantheon. Of course, already having a trigger-happy killer appear on screen seems like enough of a handful. The two might cause some trouble in its narrative and might be harder to explain, but it could still be worth a shot if Marvel decides to give it a try.

Fans could see him in ‘Shang-Chi 2’

It’s unclear who the villain or new characters will be in the forthcoming Shang-Chi 2, but it may be possible that the small animal could be added to the roster. Since the monkey is a Japanese macaque, it could be possible that the Asian superhero Shang-Chi could come across the character.

This would involve changing the monkey's origin story a bit, but it seems that if fans are to see the gun-carrying primate, it may not only be necessary, but it's also worth it.

