Why did James Harris and David Barnes leave Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles? Reason explored ahead of season 14 premiere

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is set to air a new season on Thursday, December 8, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Over the years, Million Dollar Listing has aired multiple spinoffs on cities like Los Angeles and New York.

However, a few of its old cast members will not be appearing on the new season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. Real estate experts James Harris and David Barnes took to Instagram in April to announce their departure from the show in a joint statement.

The duo stepped away from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles “after 7 amazing seasons spanning over 9 years.” Their decision to leave the show came as “they continue to focus on their business partnership.”

James Harris and David Barnes joined the series in season 7, serving as main cast members alongside Fredrik Eklund, Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor and Josh Altman.

James Harris and David Barnes left Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles to focus on their business

James Harris and David Barnes first joined the reality series in season 7. On the show, fans saw them making multimillion-dollar real estate deals as part of The Agency.

Apart from sharing their professional lives, the duo also showcased their personal lives. James showed off his life at home with wife Valeria and daughters Sofia and Chloe. While David shared his journey to marrying his wife, Adrian, welcoming daughter India Rose in 2018.

James and David started as agents with The Agency, which was established by Mauricio Umansky in 2011. The Agency is a full-service luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company. It focuses on various real estate classes, including new developments, resort real estate, and residential among others.

Since its inception in 2011, The Agency has become L.A.'s most outstanding real estate brokerage. About thirteen agents of the firm were ranked among the top 250 realtors in the United States.

The Agency has been featured on several episodes of RHOBH (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) thanks to the relationship between Mauricio Umansky and his wife Kyle Richards.

James and David had a good run at Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. The duo were fan-favorite agents for their business and negotiation skills. However, the duo left the show for other ventures.

Even realtor Fredrik Eklund will no longer be part of the show after announcing his exit on social media in January. He decided to bid goodbye to the show after 11 years to start the next chapter in his life.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 to showcase big celebrities home

Bravo @BravoTV . All working under the same agency roof for the first time...let the listings begin. ALTMAN🤵. FLAGG🤵. TUTOR. All working under the same agency roof for the first time...let the listings begin. #MDLLA comes back on the market with an all new season Dec 8! Click here to watch the full trailer of what's to come: bravo.ly/3AjYwbQ ALTMAN🤵. FLAGG🤵. TUTOR👩. All working under the same agency roof for the first time...let the listings begin. #MDLLA comes back on the market with an all new season Dec 8! Click here to watch the full trailer of what's to come: bravo.ly/3AjYwbQ https://t.co/uIvEwQRSye

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 airs on Thursday and will be even bigger than before. Viewers will get to see the big celebrity homes in the upcoming season of the reality show.

From Diane Keaton to John Legend to Marilyn Monroe’s former house, viewers will get to see it all. In the trailer, when Josh Flagg tells potential buyers that one of the houses they're showing was Marilyn Monroe's, a buyer asks him:

“When she was alive?”

To which stunned Josh replies with an affirmative.

Realtors Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor and Josh Flagg will return for Season 14. Other than the crazy listings, friendships will also be tested this season. Josh’s divorce from Bobby Boyd will also be a highlight of the show, especially when the former couple come face-to-face to co-list a home.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 will air new episodes every Thursday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes