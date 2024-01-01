Why is Jeff Loomis leaving Arch Enemy? Details explored as band announces replacement

The Swedish metal band, Arch Enemy, has amicably split with Jeff Loomis, their long-time guitarist. On December 30, 2023, the melodic death rockers posted a statement on their official website regarding their parting ways with the guitarist. The band's founder and lead songwriter, Michael Amott, had this to say about his former bandmate:

"It's been a joy having Jeff play with Arch Enemy for close to a decade, we truly had a blast touring around the world together! We were friends long before we played music together and we remain even closer buddies now, which feels great. We respect that he's in a place and time in life where he needs to step out of Arch Enemy and we all wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

Regarding the reason for the split with the band, Jeff Loomis revealed that it was time to enter a new chapter in his life. In his statement on the band's website, he went on to thank his former bandmates and the crew. He ended his message by thanking his fans for their support and wishing them a happy new year. Jeff added:

“My time in Arch Enemy has come to an end. I have had a great time (9 years!) of playing and touring with them, but now it’s time to enter a new chapter in my life. I wish Alissa, Michael, Sharlee and Daniel the very best and consider them all lifelong friends. I’d also like to thank the crew that have always been nothing but kind to me. Their hard work and dedication towards the band is incredible, and we wouldn't be able to put on the great shows without them. Thank you again for all your support over the years and Happy New Year.”

Jeff was a part of the band for nine years, having joined them in 2014 and featuring on their albums Will to Power in 2017 and Deceivers in 2022.

Arch Enemy announces the replacement for Jeff Loomis

The band has already found a replacement for the guitarist, announcing the arrival of Joey Concepcion in their statement. Fans of the band will be familiar with Joey, who covered for Jeff Loomis on a few festival dates in the past. The two guitarists were also members of the Seattle thrash metal band, Sanctuary, though they never played together. Arch Enemy stated:

"With all that said, we are extremely pleased to announce that we have recruited Joey Concepcion as our new guitarist! Joey’s a phenomenal talent and has been a friend of the band for a long time, he even filled in for Jeff on a couple of European festival shows back in 2018."

Joey reposted the statement by the band on his official Instagram account on December 31, 2023, and added the following statement:

"It's an honor and a privilege to be working with Arch Enemy and I'm very much looking forward to shredding stages across the globe together, playing for and meeting all the fans!"

Tracing Arch Enemy and their career

Arch Enemy was originally formed in 1995 and is considered a supergroup. Their lineup included members from well-known bands in the metal scene like Armageddon, Carnage, Nevermore, Mercyful Fate, and more. Originally fronted by Swedish Johan Liiva, he was replaced by Angela Gossow in 2000. She left the band in 2014, replaced by their current lead vocalist, Alissa White-Gluz.

Their 2024 European tour, Rising From The North, will kick off on October 3, 2024, in Glasgow, UK. It will consist of 25 dates with stops in France, Germany, Italy, and more before winding down with a show in Helsinki, Finland on November 5, 2024.

With the band announcing that they have touring and a myriad of other exciting things coming up on the horizon in 2024 and beyond, fans can expect to see Joey Concepcion perform with the band throughout their upcoming schedule.