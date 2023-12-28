Metal aficionados in Peru are in for a treat as the country's most famous Metal Music Festival is back with the Ataque Metal Festival 2024. The event, headlined by the Armageddon band, will take place at the Festiva Convention Center in Lima on January 20, 2024.

Ataque Metal Festival 2024 was announced on its Facebook page on December 13, 2023, and Spanish metal fans are hyped to see their favorite bands perform. The stage is set for electrifying, rage-infused, and high-energy performances from the best of the best, with Armageddon, Anal Vomit, and Vulture as few of the bands set to perform at this event, with tickets available on the Eventrid Website.

Each ticket is priced at 50 Peruvian Sol ($13.52). To purchase a ticket for this event, follow the guidelines provided on their website.

Ataque Metal Festival 2024: Line up and venue

The team behind Ataque Metal has truly assembled the Spanish Avengers of Metal Music to celebrate the festival's 36th anniversary. Armageddon will be headlining, so high levels of energy are expected. The lineup will also include Anal Vomit, Anikiller, Flor de Loto, Hamadría, Hyena, Memorias de un Despertar, Steel Lion, and Vulture.

Each band brings a distinctive sound, style, energy, and stage presence to the event, promising attendees an immersive and memorable Metal music event. Ataque Metal also dropped a trailer for the festival on their Facebook page.

The Ataque Metal Festival is scheduled from 3 pm on Saturday, January 20, 2024, till midnight on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The festival will be hosted at the Festiva Convention Center - Av. Alfonso Ugarte Room 1439 - Lima, Peru.

The birth of Peruvian Metal Music

Metal music has always managed to captivate the youth by providing an outlet for the aggressive expression of their opinions, ideals, and morals. This genre found its way to Peru in the late 1970s to 1980s when the country was experiencing severe political instability, supplemented by a struggling economy.

It was during this period that metal music made a significant impact in Peru. Complemented by the genre's increasing global popularity, Peru's cultural landscape started to change with the emergence of bands like Leusemia, who drew inspiration from international acts to lay the groundwork for what would become one of the most popular genres in South America.

Through this deep-rooted movement, hundreds of subgenres emerged, contributing more to the growing popularity of metal as a genre. The 1990s were very pivotal, as this was when the underground metal scene started to take form, with bands like Anal Vomit and Hadez embracing death and black metal aesthetics.

The birth of metal music reflects a humble beginning rooted in rebellion. Now, the South American metal music scene stands as a vibrant and robust cultural force reflecting resilience and creativity, showcasing the emotional attachment the genre has created amongst its community.

It was from within this community that Ataque Metal was formed, and its growing success over the years clearly indicates the passion the Peruvian Metal Community has for this genre.

Ataque Metal Festival started in 1988, rising from the underground scene to national recognition, eventually becoming a platform for upcoming and established artists, both local and worldwide. Over the years, the Ataque Metal Festival established itself as one of Peru's most significant music events for metal heads.

Their upcoming event has become the most anticipated Spanish metal festival for 2024.

Recently, they've been posting quite regularly on social platforms regarding the upcoming festival, and from what we can gather, the event will be held at a limited capacity.

So, if you're a metalhead or a music enthusiast looking to widen your appreciation for metal music, the Ataque Metal Festival is where you need to be. We'd suggest copping a ticket before they run out.