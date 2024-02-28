Why did Jess leave FBI: Most Wanted? Exit reasons explored

FBI: Most Wanted, a CBS sensation series produced by Emmy Award-winning Dick Wolf, debuted in 2020. There are currently five seasons of the program, and the release of the sixth season is anticipated. Since its debut, the series has amassed devoted fans as curious viewers await the reveal of which notorious criminal the team will pursue next and what threat that may entail.

FBI: Most Wanted has officially bid farewell to Jess LaCroix. Julian McMahon, who starred in the CBS drama for three seasons, had his last appearance on Tuesday night, March 8, 2022, when his character died in the line of duty. The actor shocked fans by announcing his departure from the program in episode 14 of season 3, which aired in March 2022.

Why did Julian McMahon leave FBI: Most Wanted? Explained

FBI: Most Wanted is an investigative drama on CBS that focuses on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Fugitive Task Force as they pursue and capture high-profile and dangerous criminals on the FBI's Most Wanted list. The series, produced by Dick Wolf, known for the Law & Order and One Chicago franchises, debuted in 2020 as a spinoff of FBI and FBI: International.

McMahon portrayed FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, the Team Leader of the Fugitive Task Force, in seasons 1 to 3 of FBI: Most Wanted. He left FBI: Most Wanted during season 3 in 2022. McMahon's departure has raised multiple questions from fans of FBI: Most Wanted.

Jess was experiencing a positive turn of events, preparing for a trip with his girlfriend Sarah and contemplating a future. Jess died in season 3 episode 14, Shattered, when the FBI's Most Wanted squad investigated Harley Ross, who murdered a whole family at the beginning of the episode.

During their investigation of Harley, the FBI discovered that he was in an abusive relationship with a lady called Lucy Carver, who managed to leave him with the assistance of an online domestic abuse organization. After Lucy departed, Harley sought vengeance on all those who aided her, including Dr. Johnson, the patriarch of the family he had previously slain.

Dr. Johnson worked at the hospital where Lucy sought care after Harley mistreated her and where he offered advice on leaving the abusive relationship. In the episode, Harley discovers that Lucy has a daughter Mia, who has leukemia. Lucy had given Mia up for adoption when she was in a relationship with Harley.

After the episode, Harley discovers the hospital where Mia is located to abduct her. Before he could apprehend Mia, the FBI and Lucy intervened and prevented him from doing so. Harley's intentions are interrupted, prompting him to use a pistol to aim at Lucy. Jess intervenes by diving in front of the bullet, eventually leading to the death of the character.

In a statement to Variety on January 24, 2022, McMahon announced his departure from the FBI: Most Wanted, as follows,

“Over the past few months, the producers of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix. These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show."

He added,

"I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski. I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list. I wish the show, and its cast and crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man."

Following McMahon's departure, Dylan McDermott, famous for his roles in American Horror Story and Law & Order: Organized Crime, took over as the series' main character. He debuted as FBI Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott in a later episode.