Why did Jessica Albert leave Below Deck? Explained

Jessica Albert appeared on Below Deck season 9 in 2021. By the 9th episode, Jessica left the show. She wasn't the first person to abruptly leave the Below Deck franchise and certainly wasn't the last.

She was going strong on season 9 of Below Deck which started airing in October 2021, as she had a significant involvement in the plot. While she had her tiffs with the likes of Fraser Olender, she also had close connections with Wes O'Dell.

Jessica Albert quit because she thought the job demanded too much of her. She admitted to wanting to do her job wholeheartedly but was unable to because her body was giving up. She left the deck without bidding goodbyes to anyone, which not only pissed the crew off but also left fans furious.

Jessica Albert's Farewell from the Below Deck series

Jessica Albert thought that she couldn't keep up with what the job demanded of her. So she made up her mind and in the 9th episode, she turned to Chief Stew Heather Chase first thing in the morning. She said,

“I really, really whole-heartedly wanted to do this, but my body is just shutting down. I could not anticipate how taxing this would be on my system. And my body is just not letting me do it. I’m really sorry. I hate to put you guys in a bad place. I have to go.”

Chase seemingly shocked, sat down staring at her face, and then told her she had one hour to pack and leave. Meanwhile in a confessional Jessica was seen admitting,

“Obviously I wanted to fulfill my end of the bargain. I’m leaving them pretty high and dry. I get it. But at the end of the day, I come first.”

Jessica Albert's abrupt departure from the show didn't only leave the crew mad because she didn't say her goodbyes, but also because she left them doubly burdened with a full charter arriving later that day.

Crew's reaction to Jessica Albert's departure from Below Deck season 9

After Heather found out about Albert's decision to leave, she was seen fuming in a confessional saying, “Bravo Jess" and clapping her hands sarcastically.

“Leaving us three hours before a charter when I could have called in someone yesterday, I’m f****** pissed!”

Chase then proceeded to give the news to Olender who had the same reaction. He expressed his worries about being short-staffed when the charter arrives.

“As much as previously I was for getting rid of her. Right now I’m feeling the reality of the situation. We have a full charter arriving. And we have two stews to do the role of three. We’re not in a good place. This is really worrying.”

Amidst the long faces, Captain Rosbach was the only one who held his calm when he got to know. However in a confessional, he said,

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a crew member leave without saying something. Like bye, f*** you, go to hell? I did expect more out of Jess than just this silent departure. This is as f***** up as a Georgia road blizzard.”

Jessica Albert's sweetheart Wes O'Dell, whom we saw her brewing chemistry with on season 9 of Below Deck was also left saddened. Jessica didn't wait to say goodbye to him either which disappointed him. When he heard the news he said at a confessional,

“Yeah, it sucks. She didn’t say goodbye or anything like that. And just dipped out. I wish she would have at least waved. Acknowledged. Absolutely thought we had a connection. Still do.”

After Jessica Albert's departure, the makers placed Kaylee Milligan as the 3rd stewardess, who was then a part of the show for episodes 12 to 14.

Jessica Albert's comeback to the Below Deck franchise is doubtful because she could've angered the producers as much as she angered her crewmates. But fans can never predict the comebacks in the Below Deck franchise with examples like Haleigh Gorman returning to Below Deck Mediterranean episode 15 after leaving the season initially.