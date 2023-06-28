Why did Jim Starr bite Dan Clark in the face? American Gladiator opens up about taking steroids on Muscles & Mayhem

The longest-starring American Gladiator, Jim Starr (Laser), shocked his fans on June 28 by accepting that he had roid rages all the time while filming for the popular 198s action-packed show. In the new Netflix docuseries Muscles & Mayhem, the star said he was taking steroids to get more body weight for his competitions against fellow contestants.

Jim said that when they were partying for their success, he and Dan Clark (Nitro) fought over changing music channels on the latter's red jeep. This small argument escalated into a physical one when they pushed each other, and Starr slapped Dan in the face.

Filled with adrenaline and roid rage, the men stopped the car and fought in the middle of the road at 240 pounds each. When Jim was caught in a headlock, he bit Clark on the cheek. This was unacceptable in boxing, so Dan immediately let go of him.

Jim admitted that he did what he had to do to win, and just as he was about to get up using Clark's hand, the latter punched him in the eye for biting him. The two men hugged afterward and partied as if nothing had happened, even though everyone noticed their injuries.

American Gladiator Jim Starr was convinced he was going to jail

After the show ended, Jim Starr, who had been a part of all seven seasons, found himself alone in a Quiet Woman bar. He remembers waking up the next day with his wife telling him he is going to jail. Starr allegedly blacked out after drinking too much and hitting a guy way too much. Jim's knuckles were bloody then, so he thought he had seriously injured a man.

He was afraid of going to jail after that, but no one called him, implying that the man did not file a complaint. Jim then decided to turn his life around and think about what to do with it. He applied for a low job in Apex Fitness and climbed the corporate ladder, eventually being associated with many fitness-related brands.

Jim Starr reconnected with his father after American Gladiators

Jim Starr confessed that he never received affection from his father, which was why he had all of this aggression in him. However, after his television career, Satrr invited his father from California and thanked him for raising his siblings and him the way he had.

Jim's father knew this was not easy for him and admitted that he always knew his son wanted his attention. Starr felt all his anger had faded away, and now he lives a normal life with his wife and kids.

Jim Starr was initially a part of the Los Angeles Rams NFL lineup, but his career ended shortly after that due to an injury. It took him a long time to communicate verbally after that, and he was able to do some small entertainment gigs with his friend Dan.

Later, Dan got hired as a gladiator and asked the producers to hire Jim in the first season's second half. He had been on television for seven seasons before the show was canceled.

Fans can stream all the episodes of American Gladiators 1989 on Pluto TV or Roku. Muscles & Mayhem is also available on Netflix.

