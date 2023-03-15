Why were John Guts and Layla Neri eliminated in The Law of the Jungle episode 5? Shocking twist explored

The new survival-instinct-based show, The Law of the Jungle, was released by Netflix on Wednesday, March 15.

The show featured two teams trying to compete against each other in different challenges while saving themselves from elimination. The contestants could also earn some individual money out of the prize by letting their team lose in the challenge.

Episode 5 of The Law of the Jungle was intense for the eight remaining players, four each in the Blue and Orange teams. In a shocking twist, host Yolanda Josefina Andrade Gómez announced that one of the teams will be completely removed from the show, and the team members will be in danger of elimination.

While two contestants could rejoin the game after the purge, they will have to become a part of the opposing team, against which they have played so many mind games.

After playing multiple rounds of combat, which included pushing each other shields, throwing off a ball, throwing water balloons, and grabbing handkerchiefs from the opposing contestant, the blue team lost the challenge.

The orange team rejoiced and invited Leslie Gallardo into their camp, sending Josué Villanueva, Layla Neri, and John Guts into the purge elimination round.

John and Layla were eliminated in the round, while Josué joined the orange team. Also, Blue team's Josué Villanueva had received an offer of $80,000 to betray his team and let them loose in the fifth challenge, but he did not accept it.

What happened after the fifth round of The Law of the Jungle?

John tried to make many deals with the orange team, but they refused to take him in. In the purge, the three members were supposed to catch jacks while a ball fell from a higher platform. They were supposed to catch the ball and collect the jacks in time. Layla failed to do so and went home empty-handed.

John Guts, who knew that the other team on The Law of the Jungle would eliminate him, decided not to play under the pretense that Josué needed the money for his mother. Layla felt he did so because he did not want to lose against anyone. John took home $100,000 from the cash prize as he had sabotaged the game twice for his teammates.

Villanueva was upset that his friend Layla left the show empty-handed.

What did John Guts and Layla Neri say before leaving The Law of the Jungle?

John had dropped a ball in combat, so the orange team would accept him after the blue team lost the challenge. He told another contestant to take away the blue team's lighter, which his own campmates caught. John also flirted with Gina from the orange camp. After realizing it was impossible, he performed badly in the purge.

John gave the excuse that he had a lot of stuff and should help others who needed it. Guts left the team after spending another $100,000 on a lighter and wood.

Layla got a pillowcase signed by host Yolanda Josefina Andrade Gómez. She mentioned that she was leaving with two friends and life lessons. She felt that her mother was proud of her for not taking any of the sabotage offers given to her. Leslie Gallardo was upset to see both her friends leave while she adjusted in the orange camp.

Ultimately, Josué Villanueva, Gina Torres, Adrián Andrés, Leslie Gallardo, and Bruce Santillán won The Law of the Jungle. Their prize money was 247,000 pesos. Bruce and Leslie also took home $50,000 each after betraying their team. Adrián lost the combat battle on purpose and won $80,000 from each.

Fans can stream all the episodes of The Law of the Jungle on Netflix.

