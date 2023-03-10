Why were medics called for Jordan Williams in Outlast episode 3? Delta teammates cry as he sends them a handwritten letter

Outlast season 1 was released on Netflix on Friday, March 10, at 03.01 am ET.

The show featured 16 contestants, divided into groups of four, trying to survive the harsh jungles of Alaska with dropping temperatures. While multiple contestants left the show due to problems with their teams and lack of resources, Team Delta (Jordan Williams, Paul Preece, Dawn Nelson, and Joel Hungate) stood strong with its four original players working together to find food and wood.

By episode 3, the team was running low on food as Jordan was unable to win a mission. He revealed that he had fewer fat reserves than everyone around him and could play instruments on his ribs. He told Paul that he was seeing black spots, was extremely hungry, and wanted to sleep whenever he had nothing to do.

However, he did not stop working, which led to him fainting while chopping some wood. Delta teammates immediately called the medics for him as they were worried that Jordan had hit his head very badly when he fell. He also could not remember how he reached the spot, which was worrying for everyone.

Jordan was taken off shore and was given a chance to decide if he wanted to return to Outlast or head home after recovering.

Jordan Williams quits Outlast in episode 4

Jordan decided not to return to Outlast camp in Alaska but did send a handwritten letter, via a helicoptor package, which moved everyone to tears. In the letter, he called his teammates "brave souls" while informing them of his decision.

He motivated Paul to win the show for his babies and also so that he would be able to buy a house for his wife Shonda. Jordan told Joel to get the trophy for his twins and his young boy so that they could be inspired by him. He appreciated Dawn's efforts to supply wood to the team and asked her to win prize money for her husband, who wanted to own a shop.

The team members bonded over the loss of a teammate and decided to win Outlast for Jordan. Since he did not use his flare gun, the Delta teammates had to themselves fire it for him.

What happened to the remaining team members of the Delta team?

As soon as Jordan left, Paul switched teams with the Charlie team, which seemed much stronger to him. Joel and Dawn called him a "traitor" and "trash" for switching sides and asked him if his kids would be proud of him.

Both players tried to survive the game on their own but team Alpha's Justin stole their sleeping bags and other survival-related stuff. At first, team Delta thought that this was done by the Charlie group, but after discovering the truth, they ruined Justin's raft.

He had to swim across the ocean with a deflating raft attached to his body. After a few other dirty games, both Joel and Dawn decided to give up and eliminated themselves to go home.

Paul, on the other hand, was able to create strong relations with team Charlie. He won the competition with Nick Radner and Seth Lueker. After winning, he revealed that he was very happy and rode a private helicoptor for the first time. Paul won $1 million along with his team Charlie buddies.

All the episodes of Outlast are now available on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes