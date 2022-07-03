Why did Kourtney Kardashian attack the paparazzi? Drama amid husband Travis Barker's hospitalization explored 

Kourtney Kardashian finally broke her silence about her husband's hospitalization last week. The reality show icon shared several Instagram stories where she explained the situation with Travis' health and thanked her fans for sending prayers.

She also slammed the paparazzi for spreading rumors about her during a difficult time. She posted a story saying:

"To the paparazzi who sold pictures of me 'out and about,' while my husband was in the hospital, fighting for his life. These were photos actually taken weeks ago (I can't even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos).

She added:

I didn't forget about you. A new level of low, monetizing off of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool, when I actually didn't leave his side. Shame on you."

While Kourtney didn't name any specific website, she seems to be addressing an article published by TMZ. The media tabloid published an article on Thursday, June 30, claiming that Kourtney Kardashian was spotted "running errands" at a store in Encino on Wednesday.

The article contained a picture of the socialite dressed in Travis' DTA Records merch, which they thought was the same outfit she wore when she took Travis to the hospital on Tuesday.

The blog story has now been updated with a disclaimer explaining that the agency that licensed the photos told the tabloid that "they were taken Wednesday in Encino." TMZ also added that a source close to Kourtney told them that the influencer hadn't left the hospital since Travis was admitted on June 28.

Kourtney Kardashian posted Instagram stories thanking doctors and supporters

Kourtney has reportedly not left her husband's side since he was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA, one of the best establishments in the US.

She shared their experience by writing:

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with a severe and a life-threatening pancreatitis."

She thanked her followers for their prayers and god for "healing" her husband and the medical staff who took care of him. She wrote:

"I'm so grateful to god for healing my husband, and for all of your prayers for him and for us. For the overwhelming and outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative. I am so thankful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."

She said that words couldn't express the "gratitude or feeling" she was feeling and quoted the Afghani poet, Rumi, posting:

"I closed my eyes and spoke with you in a thousand silent ways."

Travis Barker also took to his Instagram to share a health update with his followers. He shared that he "had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area," which damaged a "critical pancreatic drainage tube."

However, he shared that he was well taken care of by the medical team and is doing better than before.

