Why did Krista Allen leave The Bold and the Beautiful? Exit reasons explored

The Bold and the Beautiful fans were taken by surprise when Krista Allen, who was known for portraying Dr. Taylor Hayes on the CBS show left without any prior notice in 2023. After appearing in her final episode on November 8, 2023, she spoke about her departure during the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards in December of the same year.

Allen, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in a daytime drama series, told People that she left the show after her "contract was dropped." However, she expressed that she knew "for a long time" that she would soon be cut from the series, but never made an announcement about the same.

"Make that make sense": The Bold and the Beautiful's Krista Allen shares her reaction to contract being dropped in 2023

Krista Allen, famous for playing Dr. Taylor Hayes on CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful, shared the reason for her abrupt exit from the show in 2023. In a conversation with People during the Daytime Emmy Awards, Allen expressed her surprise at the producers' decision as she said:

"The contract was dropped, which is so crazy. It's like, make that make sense."

She also spoke to Deadline and recalled receiving a call regarding being dropped from the show. She stated that she was told that she would not be part of the series for a third year and told the publication:

"The craziest thing is right before I got dropped, I did the cast photo shoot, and then the next week they called and said, 'we’re not going to keep your third year and thank you very much, you were wonderful and thank you, goodbye.' And I was like, what?"

Allen was later reportedly offered a chance to return to the series but declined. Deadline reported that as per her representative, she was offered three lines in one episode "after a couple months of nothing."

Dr. Taylor Hayes' character arc on The Bold and the Beautiful

Dr. Taylor Hayes in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Krista Allen, who joined The Bold and the Beautiful in December 2021 as Dr. Taylor Hayes, was an integral part of several riveting plots in the show.

The character, Taylor Hayes, was a world-famous psychiatrist, who entered the series in 1990. At first, she was played by Hunter Tylo and was known for her continuing relationship with Ridge Forrester (played by Ronn Moss).

During her time on The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor's character went through several integral changes. She went from the stereotypical 'good girl' to a person who struggled with alcoholism and depression.

The relationships her character had, particularly with Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan, were the driving forces behind recurring soap rivalries that kept fans glued to their screens for decades.

Nevertheless, Krista Allen's portrayal of Taylor Hayes was full of life until fans bid her goodbye in 2023.

Krista Allen's departure marked the end of a major part of the show's storyline. Through her portrayal of the character, Dr. Taylor Hayes was seen in a new light by fans, who fell in love with her all over again.

The Bold and the Beautiful is available to watch on CBS and Paramount+.