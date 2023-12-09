What happened to Taylor Hayes on The Bold and the Beautiful? Explained

Taylor Hayes, a character from the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, gained fame as a highly respected psychiatrist. Initially, she played a role as both a moral compass and a romantic interest. Her level-headedness and strong principles were central to the captivating love triangle between Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan. This complex dynamic, filled with marriages, divorces, and children, became an element of the long-running soap opera.

Over the years, significant changes have been observed in Taylor's character. Following her comeback in 2005, she e­ncountered personal hardships such as depression and alcoholism, marking a significant shift from her previous de­piction. This evolution contributed depth to her character, highlighting her fortitude and intricacy amid profound life challenges.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful

Why was Taylor Hayes killed off from The Bold and the Beautiful

Taylor Hayes, a character from the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, met her fate. In 2002, her departure from the show was scripted to portray her demise in Ridge Forrester's arms after getting shot. This unexpected turn of events marked the climax of a scene where Taylor, a psychiatrist, tried to disarm Sheila Carter, leading to a struggle and ultimately being shot.

However, it was later revealed that Taylor's death was not real; instead, she fell into a coma. Prince Omar secretly whisked her away to Morocco, where she eventually made a recovery. Multiple issues led to the decision to end Taylor’s life in 2002. In addition, Hunter Tylo, who played Taylor, did not like where the character was heading.

Therefore, she and the show’s executive producer, Bradley Bell, decided that a departure was necessary because Taylor had become “played out.” As a result, it culminated in a dramatic shooting scene in which Taylor seemed to have perished. On the contrary, in a dramatic soap opera twist, Taylor’s death was later re-scripted only for her to be resurrected and return to the show.

Although there has been development on-screens, other off-screen scenarios regarding Tylo also influenced her parting with the show. In 2021, when the show approached Tylo to play her part during significant milestones in her screen daughter’s life, she turned them down. She made this decision due to her personal tragedies and other commitments in Tylo’s life.

Therefore, Taylor Hayes’ demise on The Bold and the Beautiful was dictated by a blend of narrative decisions made by its showrunners and the actor’s personal attempt to balance her professional life.

Who did Taylor shoot on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The storyline of Taylor Hayes shooting Bill Spencer in The Bold and the Beautiful was set against a backdrop of complicated relationships and emotional upheavals. Bill Spencer Jr. was a crafty and manipulative character with many enemies who loathed him for his actions. The latter, regarding his affair with Steffy Forrester that ended almost in a pregnancy, was a significant igniter of the events that led to the shooting.

The affair separated Steffy from her husband, Liam Spencer, and incurred the wrath of Taylor, Steffy’s mother. On the night of the shooting, Bill was home alone when there was no light. This wound was suffered from the back, which made it hard to tell initially who shot him. Bill had a long list of suspects because he had multiple conflicts with different people, especially Sheila Carter, Thomas Forrester, Caroline Spencer, and in particular, Ridge Forrester.

Ridge had a difficult relationship with Bill and, thus, was highly suspected of being involved. However, Taylor Hayes turned out to be the shooter. She confirmed the shooting, claiming that Bill had angered her with his affair, which made Steffy have unwanted results in Steffy’s life. This led to a complex situation as Steffy begged Bill not to take legal action against Taylor, fearing for her mother’s future.

Bill had a blackmail and emotional manipulation twist where Bill promised not to press charges on the condition that Steffy signed some annulment papers. Then, we relate them to the power dynamics. Also, these things dealing with emotions majorly show continued conflicts within the show, especially as showcased by Steffy, who refused and burnt her wedding dress in the previous episode.

Who played Taylor Hayes in The Bold and the Beautiful?

Hunter Tylo, also known as Deborah Jo Hunter, was born on July 3, 1962, in Fort Worth, Texas. She gained recognition for portraying Dr. Taylor Hayes in the TV series The Bold and the Beautiful. Tylo, who proudly embraces her Cherokee heritage, began her acting career during the 1980s. Appeared in various films and soap operas such as All My Children and Days of Our Lives.

One of her roles was playing Marina Toscano in Days of Our Lives, where she portrayed an antagonist that posed a significant challenge to her. At a turning point in her career, Tylo took on the role of Dr. Taylor Hayes in the TV series The Bold and the Beautiful in 1990. This decision came at a time when she contemplated leaving acting to pursue a pre-med degree at Fordham University.

Tylo's exceptional performance played a role in the success of the soap opera, and she remained an integral part of the show for many years, even with occasional breaks and returns. Tylo has also been acknowledged and known as being beautiful, and she was mentioned twice in the People magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People In The World.”

The upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful season 37 will air on December 11, 2023, on the streaming platform CBS.