Why does Laurel call Susannah “Beck” in TSITP? Explained

In a beautiful depiction of friendship, Laurel addresses Susannah with the nickname “Beck” in TSITP airing on Prime Video. TSITP, which is the acronym for The Summer I Turned Pretty, is a series that focuses on relationships with all their reality and complications. While the show deals with romance, it vividly portrays the friendship between Laurel and Susannah.

The storyline of TSITP follows a young woman named Belly who goes through a coming-of-age phase before she realizes that all her future summers have changed as she finally grows into herself. The show gives enough backstories and explanations woven into situations and equations through anecdotes, photographs, and memories.

However, there has been less information about the past of the two mothers, which is why Laurel calling Susannah by the name of Beck has left many viewers baffled. While it hints at a longtime friendship, a backstory looking at their past may be welcome. As such, in the original novels, the friendship goes back to their childhood, and Laurel knows Susannah by her maiden name, “Beck.”

Laurel of TSITP knows Susannah by her maiden name, Beck

While the show, The Summer I Turned Pretty, did not give a clear explanation about why Laurel calls her friend Susannah Beck, the original story has an explanation. As per the source story, the two mothers have known each other since their childhood. As such, they knew each other’s maiden names, and Susannah’s was Beck. Laurel has been habituated to calling her by her maiden name for long.

While Susannah Fisher was Susannah Beck when young, and her friend addresses her with her maiden surname, Laurel seems to be the only character who uses this nickname. The nickname hints at a long and deep friendship that has stood the test of time. It is meant to show that the two characters who have had families, ex-husbands, and current spouses still share long-lasting relationships over the years.

There is yet another feminist take on the matter of Laurel calling her friend by her maiden name. In Laurel’s individualist and equality-sensitive views, she was unable to accept that Susannah changed her surname after her marriage. As such, in TSITP season 2 episode 6, Laurel accepts that she hasn’t much liking for Susannah’s husband, Adam, and challenges the traditional gender norms of changing names.

How does TSITP describe the bond compared to the original story?

The two mothers have been childhood friends (Image via Prime video)

According to the original story in Jenny Han’s book, the two ladies shared a childhood friendship that sustained the long years of growing up and starting their own families. However, in TSITP, they have been known to be friends since their college times.

The reason for this change could be the teenage memories of the two mothers coinciding with Belly’s adolescence issues. This may be another way of showing the connection between women through generations.

What is TSITP all about?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is the story of Belly and the highs and lows of growing up. While romance is the main draw of the show, the plot has also highlighted the friendship of two mothers in the show who refer to themselves as “blood sisters.” The enduring friendship between Laurel and Susannah takes a hit when the latter is diagnosed with cancer. In their troubled times, they find strength in their rock-strong attachment, where they have found a soulmate in each other.

Season 2 of TSITP engages viewers with Belly's dilemma when getting pulled into a love triangle with Jeremiah and Conrad. While she fights to choose between the two suitors, the show focuses on the intricate complexities of relationships.