Why did Lindsay Arnold leave Days of Our Lives? Explained

Actress Lindsay Arnold has chosen to depart from the popular soap opera Days of Our Lives. Arnold has played a big part as Alice "Allie" Caroline Horton, contributing to the gripping drama and mystery surrounding the beloved folks of Salem.

She opened up to Soap Opera Digest in an interview conducted in February 2023. The reason was primarily that she wished to explore what was in store for her and not be bogged down by long-term contracts at a young age.

Days of Our Lives: Why did Lindsay Arnold leave?

Arnold's decision to leave the soap was also about wanting to try new things and figure out what she wanted in her career. Her three-year contract was ending, so she thought it was a good time to take a break and see what else was out there. She told Soap Opera Digest:

"I felt like it was time to take a break for a while, explore some other things, and reevaluate what I wanted to do in general."

It wasn't an easy decision, but she thought about it carefully before making up her mind. Lindsay Arnold didn't just randomly decide to leave Days of Our Lives. She talked about how close she had become to her co-workers, calling them family.

Arnold also wanted to thank the fans for their amazing love and support. She knew they made her time on the soap opera extra special. Arnold's time on Days of Our Lives was a big part of her career. She told Soap Opera Digest that she thought the role was a major step forward. She added:

"I feel like I came into being a young woman on the show. When I joined, I felt like a kid. So that’s been the biggest shift. I really grew up being on DAYS."

She had all sorts of storylines on Days of Our Lives, like being possessed by the devil. She also became part of a popular on-screen couple. Allie Horton was an important character, thanks to Arnold's talent and commitment.

What's next for Lindsay Arnold?

As Lindsay Arnold starts her new journey in her career, she's all about keeping her options open and trying out different things. She doesn't want to get tied down to any long-term contracts and is excited about the freedom to jump on new opportunities when they come her way. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, she said:

"The goal right now is not to be on contract with anything, to just have the freedom to pretty much be available for anything that comes up, seeing what else is out there."

As a young actress in her early twenties, one of her dreams is to travel. She wants to check out different places and fully dive into various roles. Leaving Days of Our Lives not only closes one chapter but also paves the way for thrilling new adventures in the entertainment industry.

Final thoughts

As we say goodbye to Allie Horton, played by Lindsey Arnold on Days of Our Lives, fans can take comfort in knowing she may return to Salem at some point in the future. Speaking to Soap Opera Digest, she said:

“I would definitely like to pop in and say, hey every once in a while. Again, I love that set so much and love everybody who works there so much."

You can catch Lindsay Arnold's final moments on Days of Our Lives on various streaming platforms like Peacock Premium, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Apple TV, and Roku. The show has switched over from NBC to Peacock, so only Peacock Premium subscribers have access to it now.