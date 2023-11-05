Who are the Bengals-Bills announcers on NBC? All about NFL Week 9 SNF game's coverage team

The Cincinnati Bengals will lock horns with the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game will commence at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth for the Bengals-Bills game on NBC. Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Tirico will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Collinsworth will provide color commentary for the Week 9 game on Sunday Night Football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills injury report for NFL Week 9

Joe Burrow will start for the Bengals in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals have ruled out Josh Tupou (shoulder) for Week 9. The hosts have also listed Joe Mixon (chest), Max Scharping (knee) and Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) as questionable for the game this weekend.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow will lead the offense for the Bengals, who are currently fourth in the AFC North despite a three-game win streak.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills have ruled out A.J. Klein (back) and Baylon Spector (hamstring) for Week 9. Damar Hamlin has been dealing with an illness and did not participate in practice on Friday.

Josh Allen will start at quarterback for the Bills on Sunday. The signal-caller has led Buffalo to second spot in the AFC East with a 5-3 record so far.

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills: TV schedule and live stream details

The Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills Week 9 NFL game will air on NBC. The contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV and Peacock.

Game : Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills

: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills Stadium : Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio Date : Sunday, Nov. 5

: Sunday, Nov. 5 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Streaming: Fubo TV and Peacock

It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious in Week 9.