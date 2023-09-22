With all the recent talk about releases and contracts, it's now been reported that AEW is trying to get one of Tony Khan's closest hands backstage to sign a new long-term deal with the company.

The person in question is QT Marshall, the current AAA Latin American Champion, who was reportedly working without a contract in recent weeks. However, he did sign a short-term deal that would keep him in the company until the end of the year.

Marshall himself later confirmed that he had not only signed a new short-term deal with All Elite Wrestling, but thanks to his backstage commitments (particularly on the creative side of AEW helping out Tony Khan), he actually has two contracts.

Expand Tweet

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave some more information regarding QT Marshall's future with All Elite Wrestling, stating that the company is hoping to tie him down to a new long-term deal in the near future.

"QT Marshall signed a short-term extension as his current deal has expired. The extension is only until the end of the year and they are negotiating a new long-term deal at the same time. Marshall, besides being a television competitor is a VP with the company handling a lot of different hats including being one of Tony Khan’s key guys in creative," said Dave Meltzer.

Tony Khan was certainly enjoying himself at AEW Grand Slam

Following the recent run of form that AEW has been on with Dynamite reaching 200 episodes, All In and All Out both being huge successes, and running the Arthur Ashe Stadium special for a third year in a row, it was no surprise that footage surfaced of Tony Khan enjoying himself.

Following the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite, fans were greeted by Daniel Garcia who did his signature dance for the fans. However, Tony wanted to get in on the action and tried to do the dance himself.

Expand Tweet

Tony doesn't have a lot of time for dancing as he recently admitted that his 80-hour weeks have only gotten busier in recent months, but that is something that he doesn't mind.

Are you a fan of Tony Khan? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star