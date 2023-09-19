AEW star confirms he has signed a new deal with the promotion

AEW has had quite the shake-up in their locker room recently, with many notable names parting ways with the promotion. While many are leaving, QT Marshall has confirmed that he re-signed with the promotion.

According to reports, the leader of QTV signed a short-term contract sometime last week, which some fans found puzzling. Marshall is currently the reigning AAA Latin American Champion, and some fans wondered if he'd be jumping to AAA instead.

In a recent interview with Jofo in the Ring, QT Marshall confirmed the rumors that he's signed a new deal and revealed that he has two contracts.

“Yeah. I will say this: I’ve always worked for AEW. I’m one of the Vice Presidents. The talent is just a second thing that I have as well. I’m lucky. I have two jobs. Like Brandon Cutler, two contracts, you know? So, yes, we’ve made another agreement, and we’ll see what happens."

Marshall continued:

"I think ‘till the end of the year. I don’t know. The dirt sheets know more than me. I don’t know how, but yes, I’m there. I won’t be going anywhere else except AAA and as many independent shows as I possibly can.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Since the star disclosed that he has two contracts, the fact that it was reported that his deal was short-term could mean this was only for his wrestler contract. It seems like QT is not leaving AEW anytime soon.

QT Marshall addressed coming to terms with Cody Rhodes' absence in AEW

It's public knowledge that Marshall and Rhodes are good friends in person despite having had a heated feud. Many fans have wondered if the two men are still in contact, and recently QT answered this question.

During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho, QT Marshall expressed how close he is to Cody Rhodes but noted that they still talk every day.

"It sucks not having him at work with us because, of course, he's one of my best friends — he's the closest thing to a brother besides my actual brother. But, at the end of the day, we still talk every day, and he still gives me great advice." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Some fans speculate that The American Nightmare could still someday return to AEW after having the WWE run he always wanted. Only time will tell, but for now, Cody Rhodes seems to still be working hard at capturing the WWE Championship.