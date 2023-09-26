Why Loki didn't turn blue after Odin's death? Explained

Loki, a prominent MCU antihero and the god of mischief, began life as a frost giant with blue skin and crimson eyes like other members of his race. However, once Odin takes him up—a scene that was revealed as a flashback in Thor: The Dark World—he changes to appear like an Asgardian. Even when Odin passed away in Thor: Ragnarok, he still had the same look.

Fans have speculated on what caused his look to stay Asgardian even after his initial connection to Asgard was severed after Odin's death and why he did not revert to his blue-skinned Frost Giant form. Many theories have made notable points as to why this might be the case. And the prominent theory suggests it was the result of Odin's extraordinary power.

Loki's unchanged appearance is the result of Odin’s extraordinary power

The God of Mischief has certainly left his mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). From his origins in the 2011 film Thor through his career as a TVA agent in his own series, his transformation from a villain to an antihero has been a prominent motif.

In the 2011 movie Thor, the story of his origins is introduced. Viewers learned that Loki was born a Frost Giant in the frozen realm of Jotunheim. His adoption by Odin and Frigga, the king and queen of Asgard, changed his life in an unexpected way.

When Odin found the little frost giant as a helpless infant, his appearance experienced a drastic metamorphosis from the characteristic blue skin and piercing red eyes of the Frost Giants to the more human/Asgardian look we are all now familiar with.

If Loki's change in appearance was brought on by having come into contact with Odin, then when that link was broken, he ought to have changed back. However, Loki never possessed blue skin for the remainder of Thor: Ragnarok or until his own demise in Avengers: Infinity War.

The powerful magic used by Loki's adopted father, Odin, is essential to understanding his altered appearance. Odin's power, according to the Marvel Visual Dictionary, was so strong that it permanently altered Loki's visage.

In essence, it wasn't just a temporary illusion; it was a well-written spell that didn't require constant magical maintenance. So, even after Odin died in Thor: Ragnarok, the Norse god of mischief and trickery did not change back into his original Frost Giant form.

The MCU provides a convincing example to support the theory that a spell might continue to work even after the caster has passed away. In Avengers: Infinity War, even after his own passing, Dr. Strange's enchantment protected the Eye of Agamotto, which contained the Time Stone. Similarly, even after Odin's death, Loki was still under the influence of his father's magic, which prevented any return to his original appearance.

Contradictions and counter-arguments to the theory

However, taking all this into consideration, the trickster's involvement with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) Office, which serves as the focus of his own Disney+ series, may provide a compelling counterargument.

Magic and superhuman abilities are supposed to be rendered useless inside the TVA, but the son of Laufey did not take on his true blue form. It is possible to explain this seeming contradiction by taking into account the trickster god's remarkable responsiveness to Odin's spell. Clearly, this enchantment went beyond even the limitations of the TVA's temporal reality.

Loki's appearance temporarily returns to its original blue color upon contact with a Frost Giant, and when he uses the Casket of Ancient Winters in Thor, it stands out as another contradiction. However, this incident can also be explained with the highlight of how strong and long-lasting the spell Odin cast was, with special exceptions included in its design.

It's important to recognize the relative differences between Frost Giants and Asgardians in order to have a deeper grasp of why Loki's look didn't change. According to legend, the Frost Giants are a strong and resilient race that frequently outshines the typical Asgardian in terms of size and power. With the help of Odin's magic, Loki not only underwent a physical transformation but was also given Asgardian-specific skills, emphasizing the extent of the spell placed upon him.

Through the prism of Odin's powerful and persistent magic, the long-standing mystery of why his adopted son did not turn blue after Odin's death in Thor: Ragnarok may be compellingly explained. Far from being an illusion, this enchantment was a carefully prepared spell that permanently changed Loki's look and rendered it irreversible even after Odin's death.

This explanation highlights the great complexity of Asgardian magic. The Father of Lies' path is still as engrossing as ever as the MCU develops and grows, and fans can look forward to seeing the trickster god once again in Loki season 2, set to premiere in October 2023 on Disney+.