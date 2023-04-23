Why are loons falling out of the sky in Wisconsin? Phenomenon explained

North Wisconsin residents are reporting increased instances of migrating bird loons falling out of the sky as a result of cold weather conditions. According to the Wisconsin-based non-profit organization, Raptor Education Group Inc., this phenomenon occurs when ice develops on these birds' bodies from flying at high altitudes in cold temperatures and freezing rain.

The accumulation of ice on their bodies increases their weight, incapacitating their ability to fly, which in turn leads them to seemingly fall out of the sky. According to Antigo’s Raptor Education Group Inc. when these birds crash-land, they have to be rescued and released into some waterbody since they cannot walk on land.

Residents who are encountering these fallen birds are requested to contact a local wildlife center. They are asked not to take the birds and release them into small ponds, as small water bodies restrict space for the loons to take flight.

However, these birds can be difficult to handle since they use their sharp beaks to defend themselves. To transport them from one place to another, the loons can be put into large containers with air holes on top. Large containers manufactured by Rubbermaid can be used for this.

Loons fallout is happening across the midwest in the United States

The phenomenon of the “loon fallout” caused by freezing rain is happening around parts of the Midwestern United States. Raptor Education Group Inc. reported the fallout of these birds in Stratford, Wausau, Gleason, Neva, Drummond, and Rice Lake. It is hard to tell what the conditions were for these birds before they fell.

However, the group came to the conclusion of freezing rain being the cause since parts of northern Wisconsin have been experiencing near-freezing temperatures along with unstable atmospheric winds, ice and snow, and on-and-off rain over the past two days.

Raptor Education Group Inc. and Loon Rescue are taking calls regarding these birds and are taking care of them. The current route for these migrating birds is from Mexico's Gulf Coast to places in the Midwest region or Canada.

Marge Gibson from Raptor Education Group Inc. said that the loons are in good physical condition since they have been preparing to migrate. Therefore, it has been easier for their staff to render aid to these birds. However, some loons have been reported to have suffered injuries due to crash-landing.

Marge said that the center received at least 25 phone calls about these birds on Thursday and dozens of messages on Facebook asking for help after one of these birds was discovered on the ground.

According to Minnesota's Pelican Rapids Police Department, Jeff Stadum, the police chief, and retired veterinarian, Mike Magnusson, have rescued one of these birds that mistakenly landed right on the main street. Stadum said:

“We had a sheet. We put the sheet over the loon, and it tried to hop away because they don’t walk, they just kind of hop.”

Rescuers were able to catch the bird. They later released it in the downtown river. Stadum said that it was quite a sight to watch the bird. He added that he did not realize how big these birds actually are.

The police chief further explained that people usually spot these birds when they go up to the boundary waters on canoes, but they don’t get into close proximity to these migrating birds. Thus, he said that it was amazing to see them up close. Stadum said that one does not expect to see loons in Pelican Rapids’ Main Street.

Marge Gibson from Raptor Education Group Inc. said that this phenomenon happened before in 2021 as well. At the time, Marge had seen loon fallouts during their spring migration twice in the last 25 years.

In one instance, Marge said, where a loon was rescued just seconds after it crash-landed on the ground, the bird had a sheet of ice around its wings.

The general public is asked to contact Loon Rescue at 715-966-5415 or Raptor Education Group Inc. at 715-623-4015.

