Why was Love & Hip Hop star GunPlay arrested? Details explored

On Saturday, August 19, The Love & Hip Hop star Gunplay was arrested for charges including "false imprisonment and child abuse” and "aggravated battery with a deadly weapon." According to the reports of news outlet XXL, he and his wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, had a heated argument during which Gunplay pointed a gun at his wife.

At the time, Vonshae Taylor-Morales was allegedly holding their six-month-old daughter, Osanna, when this incident occurred. On Sunday, Vonshae Taylor-Morales shared an Instagram post to lett her fans know that she and her daughter are safe and that she is taking all measures to protect herself and her daughter.

The report by XXL further stated the reason of the argument. While the rapper was reportedly playing Xbox, Vonshae asked him to lower his voice because their daughter was sleeping. However, this became the reason for the rapper to take the drastic step towards his wife.

Gunplay's wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, has reportedly filed for a divorce and a restraining order

Gunplay was arrested in Miami after Vonshae Taylor-Morales reported his drinking issues and "battery and child abuse." In the caption of the aforementioned Instagram post, she mentioned:

"I never planned on speaking on this but now that it is out. Please keep us in your prayers. Thank you."

Aside from that, Vonshae Taylor-Morales also briefly talked about her husband's alcoholism and how it affected their relationship:

“I just want everyone to know my daughter and I are safe. My daughter safety is my first priority. Unfortunately Richard is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I've tried everything in my power to help him and love him. This is a demon he has to overcome on his own. At this point I really believe it's too late. To summarize last night event.”

Gunplay's wife also mentioned that she is divorcing him and has gotten a restraining order against him. As for the incident that led her to make the decision, she briefed:

“I asked Richard to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by yelling playing call of duty. He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet. I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up."

Furthermore, Vonshae Taylor-Morales stated:

"He didn't want us to leave and things went left fast. He was arrested last night, the weapon is in police custody. I have a restraining order, my daughter is in my custody and I am filing for divorce.”

She also spoke about how "traumatizing" this experience was and how she will never let him "disrespect” herself or her daughter again. According to Gunplay, he has not accepted any of the allegations made against him, even though he is still in jail and is being held on $25,000 bail in the current situation.

Gunplay and Vonshae Taylor-Morales currently have a daughter together

Originally from Florida, Richard Welton Morales Jr. performs under the name Gunplay. However, among his fans, he is also known by the mame Don Logan. He is 44 years old and started his music career back in 1997. As of now, he has released a number of successful albums. Living Legend, The Plug, and ACTIVE are some of his most famous albums.

The rapper has also worked with celebrities such as Lil Wayne and Pharell Williams on creating some popular music pieces. In addition to his professional career, he has a son named Richard Morales II from a previous marriage.

Meanwhile, Vonshae Taylor-Morales is the mother of his daughter, Osanna. In addition to being an Instagram influencer, Vonshae Taylor-Morales stars in the reality show Love & Hip Hop Miami.

