Why was Magnum P.I. canceled? Exploring the reason behind the show's abrupt end

Magnum P.I., the crime drama series set against the picturesque backdrop of Hawaii, is bidding farewell after season 5, part 2. Initially dropped by CBS after four seasons, NBC picked it up for two additional seasons, but the show will not see a sixth season, speculated to be due to licensing disagreements.

An American action drama TV series, Magnum P.I. was originally developed by Peter M. Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim. It stars Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, a former Navy SEAL turned private investigator, solving crimes in the scenic backdrop of Hawaii.

The show is a reboot of the 1980s series with the same title created by Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson. It co-stars Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang.

NBC's decision to drop Magnum P.I. a result of licensing fee disputes

NBC's announcement to not order additional episodes beyond the 20-episode fifth season in June 2023 came as a shock to long-time fans of the show. Deadline reported that NBC had three scenarios to consider—renewing for a sixth season, extending cast options, or ending the show entirely.

Surprisingly, NBC chose the latter, and licensing fee disagreements were speculated to be a contributing factor.

According to CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, the series had faced licensing fee disputes leading to its initial cancellation in 2022. She had told TVLine in May 2022:

“You have some tough decisions to make and you have lots of factors — and I’m not going to rule [the licensing fee] out as one of them. It was a great team to work with, and one of the tougher decisions we had to make.”

In an October 2023 interview with TVLine, showrunner Eric Guggenheim shared his insights into the series' conclusion. Despite the cancellation, he expressed pride in the finale, assuring fans that it would be satisfying.

“I actually think it’s quite satisfying. I’m really proud of the finale. . . There are a couple of threads left dangling that would have been picked up in a Season 6, but I didn’t want to end on a cliffhanger. If I’m being honest, I guess I wanted to play it safe.”

Following the news of Magnum P.I.'s cancellation, the cast took to social media to share their thoughts. Zachary Knighton, who portrayed Orville "Rick" Wright, expressed gratitude to the fans of the show on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Stephen Hill, who played Theodore "TC" Calvin, acknowledged the show's impact on his life and thanked the entire cast and crew through a story on Instagram.

More about the series, Magnum P.I.

Magnum P.I. serves as an action-packed homage to its predecessor, blending crime-solving, personal relationships, and the allure of Hawaii. The show was green-lit in May 2018, premiering on CBS in September 2018.

Despite being a Top 25 show in viewership, CBS canceled it in May 2022 after four seasons, due to failed negotiations with rights holders. NBC picked up the series on June 30, 2022, for a two-season, twenty-episode order. Season 5, a two-part finale, commenced on February 19, 2023.

The series finale on January 3, 2024, marks the conclusion of Magnum's adventures and the culmination of the Lenkov-verse's narrative. Magnum P.I. seasons 1 through 4 are available to stream on Paramount Plus, while Magnum P.I. season 5 is available on Peacock.