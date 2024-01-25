Why are Married at First Sight's Lauren and Orion divorcing? Explained

Lauren and Orion came to Married at First Sight to find a forever partner, like all the show's other contestants. However, they became the first couple to file for divorce this season, and the fastest couple to divorce after Heather and Derek of season 4.

Married at First Sight is a gamble, with only a 17% chance of winning, which is the show's success rate, and like most other couples, Lauren and Orion too ended up not finding a forever home. Only their decision came fairly early, at a time when most couples were starting to get to know each other. But for Lauren and Orion, there was no point in going ahead after the latter admitted to having "no romance within me anymore".

What led Lauren and Orion to an early divorce in Married at First Sight season 17

Lauren and Orion were at the center of Married at First Sight season 17 which started airing in October, alongside its four other couples. The last episode which aired on January 24, was titled New Groom Who dis? and showed Orion's decision to separate from Lauren.

The move came during a therapy session where Orion revealed that he wanted a divorce following their disagreements about s*xual intimacy. Orion was disappointed after he found out that Lauren's last s*xual encounter was two months prior to season 17 of Married at First Sight.

He didn't respond well to that and kept s*x on hold till he felt comfortable. Lauren bit back saying, "It felt mildly judgy. And it's like, why did that make that the reason that s*x was not an option?"

To which Orion said that her s*xual history wasn't the only reason he was abstaining from s*x with her but sure "plays a part" in his decision-making. Stating his other reasons, Orion said:

"I still feel like there's a lot of steps of getting to know each other. So that you know, it's not something we would regret." He also said, "I don't want s*x to be a checked off thing with it."

Other reasons that led to Lauren and Orion's divorce and their post-divorce outlooks

This wasn't the first time Lauren and Orion were on the brink of divorce. Orion had voiced his desire to divorce Lauren right after their honeymoon in episode 8, but decided to give his marriage another chance after Pastor Cal and Dr Pia's counseling. Now, while the season is inching closer to its finale, Orion put his foot down on his decision.

In episode 14, Orion revealed his decision when the couple were discussing the kind of jokes that were appropriate to crack for each other. Orion said, "Jokes about each other’s background and cultures, I wouldn’t deem that okay. I wouldn’t do that to you.” The conversation led to Orion realizing what is best for him and he said:

"I want to follow through with wanting a divorce."

Lauren wasn't in on his decision but went through with it because she respected him. Her disappointment was apparent when Orion broke the news to the cast:

“I guess we really didn’t talk to everybody since the honeymoon, but Lauren, and I have decided to get a divorce."

Lauren repeated the "I", suggesting it was solely Orion's decision.

After Lauren and Orion bit the dust this season, they remained on good terms as is reflected in what Lauren said:

“I don’t have any lingering animosity towards you or towards anything that happened.”

Talking about her post-divorce wellness, Lauren said:

“I’m starting back with yoga and meditation and sound bowl. It feels good to get back into the groove of things.”

Married at First Sight's next episode 15, titled Honeyspoonin, is to get out on January 31, on Lifetime at 8 pm ET. And its next season, season 18, is said to be underway.

