Why did Matthew leave Love Is Blind season 6? Explained

Love is Blind season 6 premiered on February 14, 2024 on Netflix. The reality TV show challenges conventional methods of dating, as a group of singles are given a chance to find their one true love through emotional connection. The twist, however, is that they can only meet their potential partner once they get engaged.

So far, viewers have been introduced to fellow contestants, some of whom were engaged during the first six episodes, and others who, unfortunately, had to go home. One of the Love is Blind season 6 cast members who exited the show included Matthew Duliba.

The main reason for his departure was AD and Amber finding out he had been saying identical things to both of them during his time in the pods. When AD confronted Mathew, he revealed he wanted to marry AD, but that's what he said to Amber as well.

"It hurts because I’ve never felt the way I did with you before, But you know, America, they do love a good underdog and they do love comebacks. I think I got the entire country of America on my side."

Thus, the contestant left after he struggled to open up and form an emotional connection with the women he was interested in.

Love Is Blind season 6 contestant Matthew Duliba left the show after AD accused him of manipulating her

Love is Blind season 6 cast member Matthew Duliba is a 37-year-old senior financial advisor. Initially, viewers found him hesitant to connect with the women in the pods on an emotional level. He was also seen struggling to form friendships with his male co-stars.

After multiple attempts, however, Matthew was able to develop a bond with Amber Desiree, aka AD. Matthew was quick to escalate things, revealing his intentions of marrying AD in the future.

In the women's pods, AD was shocked to find out he had conversations in a similar pattern with Amber Grant. Neither Amber nor AD were aware that Matthew was entangled in a love triangle. AD said:

“What I did not tell you is that, like, everything you said to me today, he said to me yesterday. He asked about my father and asking him to have my hand.”

Amber shared something similar, revealing how Matthew wants to ask her hand in marriage as well:

“He did the same thing to me. He was like, ‘I can tell how important family is to you. And if I can’t call your dad, I won’t. Like, we’ll leave.’"

When the Love is Blind contestant was confronted by AD, he found out Amber had left the show, hurt by his actions. Matthew decided to do the same, so AD and Clay could get engaged. Thus, he left the show without giving a proper explanation.

In a February 14, 2024, interview with People Magazine, AD disclosed that she had no hard feelings for Matthew and after filming ended, they were both able to reconnect as friends. Matthew even apologized to her for his poor decisions. AD revealed:

"I did have a few conversations with Matthew, It went well. Matthew's got a very interesting way of getting his point across. And so, I didn't push, I didn't pull anything out of him. He said what he wanted to say, and we had our conversation, and we moved on."

Fans wonder whether Mattew will make an appearance on Love is Blind season 6 in the upcoming episodes. As of now, Netflix hasn't confirmed his arrival yet, but many believe it is unlikely he will be seen again.

Love is Blind season 6 episodes 7 to 9 will air on February 21, 2024, exclusively on Netflix.

