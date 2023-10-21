Why did Michonne leave The Walking Dead? Unraveling the real and fictional reasons

The Walking Dead series ended with episode 24 of season 11, and fans were disappointed that neither Michonne nor Rick made a comeback. While Rick had seemingly sacrificed himself in the ninth season, Michonne declared she was searching for Rick after receiving information about him being alive.

Although viewers expected Michonne to return to the show, she never did. However, a vague quick scene showed Michonne still looking for Rick while Rick escaped the Civic Republic Military. Danai Gurira, the actress for Michonne, said she needed to pursue other ventures.

The Walking Dead, the post-apocalyptic horror story, is based on a book by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Aldard. It is the first television series produced by AMC under the franchise. The show presents a world where zombies, called “walkers,” roam the Earth while the survivors live in small groups warring with each other. The story initially focused on Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Grimes but gradually included other characters, shifting to Michonne and then Daryl.

Rick Grimes had apparently sacrificed himself in season 9 by blowing himself up with the bridge that the walkers were trying to use to cross over to the survivors. Season 10 covered a time six years after that when Michonne took responsibility for Rick’s children and community.

She was seen journeying to an island with Virgil to get weapons. However, Virgil trapped and locked her up, and the katana-wielding survivor heard the stories about Virgil’s past from other locked-up people. While Michonne attacked Virgil and freed the others, she forgave the traitor and asked for her things.

There, she saw Rick’s boots and asked to be taken to the spot where Virgil had found them. After Virgil took her to a washed-up ship, she discovered a phone with Rick’s name, and illustrations of Judith and her on it. Realizing Rick was alive, Michonne decided to search for him and radioed Judith about it.

Back to the mainland, the fighter survivor headed North to the ship’s last listed destination. She met a frightened couple and decided to join their huge group. This moment was the exit scene for Michonne as she left the show.

Was Michonne in the final season of The Walking Dead?

While numerous threads could have brought the popular character back in the final season, fans were left disappointed. The survivor did not appear in The Walking Dead season 11, neither for Judith nor for Rick Jr. However, after the final episode of the final season was over, two post-credit scenes were aired.

One post-credit scene showed Rick, who was on a beach, being summoned inside a helicopter that flew in. Rick obeyed but threw his phone on a boat. This scene explains how Michonne got Rick’s phone in one of the previous episodes. The other scene presented the popular lead riding a horse while tackling the walkers with her sword. These scenes indicate she continues to search for Rick even in the end.

The actor left The Walking Dead to pursue other interests

As told in an interview by Danai Gurira, her writing had various aspects, and she wanted to give them space. She was also preparing for her MCU role as Okoye, the head of Wakandan armed forces and intelligence. Moreover, she is involved with plays, too.

However, this is not the end for the fiery character and her relationship with Rick Grimes. AMC has announced three spinoffs of The Walking Dead, one of which will feature the lead duo and take their story forward.