Why is MTV not airing Siesta Key season 5 episode 5 this week? Details explored

Siesta Key will have to wait another week to see how Juliette reacts to the news of her boyfriend flirting with Meghan. Since Thanksgiving is on Thursday, MTV will not air Siesta Key season 5 episode 5 on November 24 at 8 pm ET. Instead, the popular 2009 movie The Blind Side will run on the channel from 08.30 pm to 11.30 pm ET.

MTV has not yet announced when the new episode of Siesta Key will be released. The episode is supposed to be very dramatic as Juliette might ask Clark about him and Meghan flirting at a party.

Siesta Key season 5, episode 5 will spice things up

Siesta Key season 5, episode 5 will feature Juliette burdened with work as she and her PR team prepare for her business launch at Miami Swim Week. Jordana's friends will discuss her changed attitude after moving to Miami and shifting to Sam's house. Sam and Jordana are slated to launch a business together, and the former was seen paying for Jordana's BBL in previous episodes.

Kelsey Owens will also appear in front of the cameras to mend her relationship with a few castmates. She was apparently "fired" after shooting a few scenes for the fifth season. However, Juliette claimed this was untrue and clarified that she exited the show because her contract had ended.

What happened on Siesta Key season 5, episode 4?

Juliette's friends suggested she talk to Sophie about Meghan's claims that Clark, Juliette's boyfriend, was flirting with her. Juliette was more worried about her Miami week launch at the time and told her friends that she would not be able to hang out with them for the next two weeks.

Sophie told Juliette that Clark had his arm around Meghan while dancing, which did not look like flirting to Juliette. She also told Juliette that Clark was trying to do something sketchy with Meghan as he was giving her shots and trying to get her drunk. Juliette then grew concerned about the situation and wondered what to do with the whole ordeal.

Clark had previously denied the claims and fought Juliette about their relationship being aired on the show.

The episode description reads,

"Juliette seeks the truth regarding Meghan's rumour that Clark flirts with her. Sam and Jordana are forced to deal with the aftermath of their scandalous kiss. Lexie and Mike's relationship crumbles as gossip about inappropriate behaviour emerges."

Sam said that he did not regret his k**s with Jordana and that they were drunk when it happened. Jordana met Meghan to apologize and said she would take a polygraph test to prove that she was not dating Sam. However, Meghan did not forgive her. Jordana also explained that she was just angry at Meghan for trying to get her kicked out of Sam's house.

A Reddit user claimed they had seen Lexie make out with another man, which made Mike angry. Subsequently, he said it would now be okay if he cheated on Lexie.

Siesta Key season 5 features some young adults who moved to Miami from Siesta Key to explore new career opportunities and find new love partners.

