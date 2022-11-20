Why is a new episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! not airing this week? Details explored as show goes on a break

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 has seen some exciting lineups of stars who have competed against each other to win $1 million to donate to their chosen charities. The hit competition will go on a break until January 2023 after the second round of the semi-finals aired on Sunday, November 13, 2022, on ABC.

Actor Wil Wheaten won the second semi-finals alongside actor John Michael Higgins and actor and comedian Joel Kim Booster. The winner will now battle against two more competitors in the final round, including Ike Barinholtz. The latter won the first round of the semi-finals against Iliza Shlesinger and Simu Liu.

The official synopsis of Celebrity Jeopardy! reads:

"Celebrity Jeopardy!, produced by Sony Pictures Television, is an all-new game show airing this fall on ABC. This new series welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. Celebrity Jeopardy! is executive produced by Michael Davies."

Schedule for new episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1

With Celebrity Jeopardy! going on a break until January 2023, the next round of quarterfinals will take place in the same month, following a final between Wil Wheaton, Ike Barinholtz, and the third finalist. Although the guests for the next round are unknown, check out the dates for the same.

Fresh episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! used to air every Sunday at 8 pm ET. The upcoming episodes are set to air every Thursday at the same time. This can create some tension among viewers, as they used to enjoy family time on weekends with this interesting game show.

Episode 9 - Quarter Final #7 - January 5, 2023

Episode 10 - Quarter Final #8 - January 12, 2023

Episode 11 - Quarter Final #9 - January 19, 2023

Episode 12 - Semi Final #3 - January 26, 2023

Episode 13 - Finals - February 2, 2023

Although the announcement for the break wasn't announced on the show last week, the change in show's schedule was spotted on Reddit.

Wil Wheaton and Ike Barinholtz advance to the Celebrity Jeopardy! finals

Celebrity Jeopardy! @CelebJeopardy Oh no. Oh no. Oh no no no no no. 🙃 #CelebrityJeopardy ! is all new tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC. Oh no. Oh no. Oh no no no no no. 🙃 #CelebrityJeopardy! is all new tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC. https://t.co/48FEgx73NY

Ike Barinholtz competed in episode 3 alongside Constance Wu and Jalen Rose and reached the semi-finals. In the next episode, he competed against Iliza Shlesinger and Simu Liu. Although the star struggled with the signaling device in the first round, he quickly recovered and managed to score.

In the second round, Ike gathered a sufficient amount by giving 21 correct answers and even led the Triple Jeopardy! round. The final round saw Simu Liu jump up the scoring bandwagon. However, he fell short of Ike, who took the win home and advanced to the finals of the competition.

Celebrity Jeopardy! @CelebJeopardy We all just wanna be like Wil Wheaton We all just wanna be like Wil Wheaton https://t.co/Rtv1ed4Res

Wil Wheaton first competed in Episode 6 of Celebrity Jeopardy! alongside actress Troian Bellisario and comedian Hasan Minhaj. He won the round and advanced to the semi-finals, competing against actor John Michael Higgins and actor and comedian Joel Kim Booster. He gave the highest number of answers in the first round and wound up with a decent score early in the game.

He won the Daily Double in the second round and wagered all of his money. He competed head-to-head with Joel in the Triple Jeopardy! round and still managed to win against his competitor. Although all three celebrity contestants correctly answered the final clue, Wil Wheaton scored the highest and advanced to the competition's finals.

As viewers grapple with the disheartening news of the show going on a break, they will have to patiently win for their favorite game show to come back. This time, with another interesting lineup of celebrities competing in another round of quarterfinals and eventually finding out who takes the $1 million on the ABC show.

Poll : 0 votes