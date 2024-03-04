Why is Notre Dame College closing down? Reasons explored amid closure of 102-year-old liberal arts school

South Euclid, Ohio's 102-year-old Notre Dame College confirmed on Thursday, February 29, that the institution was set to permanently shut down after the spring semester. Students currently enrolled in the institution will be able to continue their education at one of nine partner colleges and universities starting with the 2024-25 academic year. This will be done through transfers and "teach-out" programs, as per News5Cleveland.

A University fair will be held on Wednesday, March 13 at the Keller Gymnasium to help students choose their paths. The college revealed in a press release that the decision was made due to the institution's long-standing issues with declining enrollment, rising costs, large debts, and a shrinking pool of college-aged students.

Notre Dame College will conclude in-person instruction by the end of the 2024 spring semester

Notre Dame College, Ohio, detailed in a press release on Thursday, February 29 that the institution will be concluding in-person academic instruction at the end of spring semester 2024. The institute also shed light on the reason behind this decision and likened itself to many similar small higher education institutions across the United States that face a plethora of long-standing issues.

Speaking about the reasons for the decision, the press release stated:

"Like many small higher education institutions across the country, NDC has faced long-standing challenges related to declining enrollment, a shrinking pool of college-aged students, rising costs and significant debt. These challenges were the impetus for the Board of Trustees' decision to create new pathways for students to continue their education at partner institutions."

The Chair of the Board of Trustees of Notre Dame College, Terri Bradford Eason, stated that all the option to continue the institution's mission were evaluated. This included refinancing debt, strategic use of Federal and State COVID-19 relief funds, a Centennial fundraising campaign, exploring options for a merger or acquisition, and trying to raise additional revenue. Eason further stated:

"Our primary focus has been to ensure our students can successfully continue their education, graduate, and – in the tradition of the Sisters of Notre Dame – live a life of personal, professional and global responsibility."

Interim President John Smetanka ensured:

"We are all saddened by the need to make this decision, but rest assured that as we move forward, we are doing everything we can to ensure a smooth transition for our students to continue their education."

Notre Dame added in the press release that students, faculty, and staff members would be supported and revealed that NDC had entered into a partnership with nine colleges and universities to ensure this. Current students will be given opportunities to continue their education as transfer students or enroll in a teach-out program.

Although more partner institutions will be announced at the end of the spring semester, the current institutions that have partnered with the NDC for teach-out programs are Baldwin Wallace University, Cleveland State University, Hiram College, Kent State University, Lake Erie College, John Carroll University, Ursuline College, Walsh University, and Mercyhurst University (Erie, PA).

Current good-standing NDC students with a minimum of 60 completed credits will be guaranteed admission to continue their education uninterrupted at partner institutions and complete their degrees in "relatively the same amount of time as they could at NDC." This will see all their credits being transferred and a comparable net tuition will be offered.

Current good-standing NDC students with less than a minimum of 60 completed credits will be given an opportunity to transfer to a partner institution, after which they can avail the same benefits as the Teach-Out Program.

A University fair will be held at the Keller Gymnasium on March 13 from 12:30 pm to 5 pm local time to individually assist students in determining the best way forward.