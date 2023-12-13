Why did Patti Smith cancel her Italy show? Details explored following hospitalization

Patti Smith was scheduled to perform at the Duse Theater in Bologna, Italy, on December 12, 2023, as part of her brief Italy tour this year. However, the 76-year-old singer was forced to cancel the event after she fell ill suddenly before the concert.

Duse Theater announced the cancellation of the concert in a general press release, with the announcement stating:

"With great regret, we inform the kind audience that Patti Smith’s concert will not be able to go on stage due to a sudden illness that struck the artist. We are all sorry for the inconvenience caused by this news. Our best wishes for a speedy recovery go to the artist."

No information on refunds of tickets is available at the time of writing, but ticket holders may check the official website of the singer as well as Duse Theater for further information.

Patti Smith is now “in good health”

As per TG Com 24, Patti Smith was taken to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna on December 12. The next evening, the Local Health Authority of Bologna said the singer was discharged from the hospital after “a short period of observation in emergency.” The statement read,

“Patti Smith is discharged and in good health conditions.”

Expand Tweet

While it has not been officially stated in the announcement and no further information is currently available, Smith has a long history of bronchial illness. The singer elaborated on said illness in an exclusive interview with The Guardian on December 9, 2020, stating:

"I was a sickly kid, sometimes they were worried that I wouldn’t pull through. I had so much responsibility and a true purpose. To be in limbo almost 10 months, for a person like me who doesn’t like sitting in the same place, it’s been very challenging. I feel like I’m part-wolf, roaming from room to room."

The chronic bronchial condition gave her the side effect of her iconic gravelly voice. According to the Mayo Clinic, chronic bronchitis manifests in sustained bouts of cough for several months, with relapsing bouts occurring years later.

"Chronic bronchitis is defined as a productive cough that lasts at least three months, with recurring bouts occurring for at least two consecutive years.If you have chronic bronchitis, you're likely to have periods when your cough or other symptoms worsen. At those times, you may have an acute infection on top of chronic bronchitis."

The singer is next set to perform at the Maliban Theater in Venice, Italy, on December 14, 2023. The performance remains scheduled for now, with no indication that it will be cancelled.

A brief overview of Patti Smith's music career

Patti Smith had her first chart breakthrough with her debut studio album, Horses, which was released in November 1975. The gold-certified album peaked at number 18 on the Dutch album chart.

The singer's next major chart success was with her third studio album, Easter, which was released in March 1978. The silver-certified album peaked at number 10 on the Norwegian album chart.

Speaking about her music in an interview with Harvard Business Review on the March-April issue, the singer stated:

"I think that I always did the best that I could. Some things, especially the improvisations, were innovative. And I hope that some of the work has been inspiring. The most important thing as a performer is to offer a transformative experience to others."

Patti Smith released her last successful charted record in the form of the album Land, which was released in March 2022. The album peaked at number 25 on the Norwegian album chart as well as at number 27 on the Belgian Flemish album chart.