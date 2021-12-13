Why did Peloton stock drop? Ryan Reynolds responds to 'And Just Like That' scandal with hilarious spoof ft. Chris Noth and Jess King

American exercise equipment brand Peloton recently teamed up with Ryan Reynolds to respond to the And Just Like That controversy with a hilarious spoof of an important moment from the opening episode of the show.

Warning: Major And Just Like That spoiler ahead.

The first episode of the HBO Max SATC reboot saw the show kill off Carrie Bradshaw’s husband, Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth). The major character's death involved a surprising twist featuring a Peloton bike.

The premiere showed Mr. Big exercising on a Peloton bike, aiming to complete his thousandth ride in a bid to impress his fitness instructor Allegra (played by Jess King). However, the character ends up suffering a heart attack following his workout session and dies at the end of the episode.

The shocking turn of the show and the debatable product placement ended up taking a toll on Peloton’s stock and dropped its value to almost 11%. Following the episode, the company responded to the controversy by creating a commercial suggesting an alternate ending of Mr. Big’s story.

A look into the Peloton x Ryan Reynolds commercial

Peloton responded to SATC reboot controversy with a parody advertisement (Image via Unspoiler Alert/YouTube)

The hilarious Peloton x Ryan Reynolds commercial featuring Chris Noth and Jess King saw the actors suggestively reprising their SATC characters Mr. Big and Allegra. The duo is seen hanging out over a couch and raising to toast to “new beginnings.”

The pair also agree to go on another “ride” as the camera pans out and zooms on two Peloton bikes behind the characters. Meanwhile, a voiceover from Ryan Reynolds suggests that Mr. Big is, in fact, alive:

"And just like that... the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse, and reduces blood fat levels. He's alive."

It remains to be seen if HBO Max or SATC reboot makers will respond to Peloton's parody of And Just Like That in the days to come.

Peloton stock drop controversy explained

Peloton's stock plummeted by 11% after 'And Just Like That' premiere (Image via Peloton/Instagram)

Following the And Just Like That premiere on Thursday, December 9, Peloton declined 8.2% on Nasdaq and closed at 40.7%, reporting a drop of 11.35%.

As many questioned why the company would agree to such a placement, Peloton spokesperson Denis Kelly mentioned that the company was not aware of the exact context surrounding the product prior to the episode:

"HBO procured the Peloton Bike on their own. Peloton was aware that a Bike would be used in the episode and that Jess King would be portraying a fictional Peloton instructor. Due to confidentiality reasons, HBO did not disclose the larger context surrounding the scene to Peloton in advance."

Meanwhile, cardiologist Dr. Suzzane Steinbaum clarified that Mr. Big’s death was a result of his unhealthy lifestyle and was not associated with his workout session on a Peloton bike:

"I'm sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart. Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle—including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks—and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event."

Dr. Steinbaum also stressed that Peloton helps individuals track their heart rate during their exercise sessions so that they can maintain a safe workout routine. She also said it is important for individuals to “know their numbers” by consulting a physician, getting tested, and having a healthy prevention strategy.

