Why did Peter Robbins go to prison? Charlie Brown voice actor's life explored as he dies aged 65

Charlie Brown voice actor Peter Robbins passed away at the age of 65. The news of his demise was confirmed to Fox 5 San Diego by his family. According to them, his family disclosed that Robbins committed suicide last week.

While no further details surrounding his death were released, the late actor is known to have suffered from mental illnesses for most of his life. He had bipolar disorder, paranoid schizophrenia, and faced several addictions for which he had been to rehab.

Robbins was best known for his vocal performances as Charlie Brown in multiple cartoon television shorts and a movie featuring the character. He started as the voice behind Charlie Brown in 1965 and appeared in CBS’ 1968 TV series Blondie at the age of 12.

Everything known about Peter Robbins’ incarceration and former prison life

Peter Robbins’ legal issues began in 2013 when he was charged with threatening to harm and kill four individuals and for one count of stalking.

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, Robbins threatened police sergeant and Sheriff Bill Gore and offered money to have him murdered. At the time, his bail was set at $550,000.

Within the next four months, he was charged with threatening his former girlfriend and stalking her plastic surgeon. Following this arrest, Robbins was sentenced to a year in jail but received rehabilitation treatment for his addictions instead.

Two years later, he was charged with violating the terms of his probation. Robbins was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison after he admittedly sent threatening letters to the trailer park manager and his wife. At the time, the former actor lived in a mobile home in Oceanside, California.

During his trial, Peter Robbins allegedly threatened the San Diego Superior Court Judge Robert O’Neill. At the time of his incarceration, the Los Angeles native was sent to a psychiatric hospital due to his mental condition, which made him a risk to others.

Robbins claimed he had been assaulted multiple times during his time in prison. In 2019, following his release, the actor told Fox 5:

“They pull you out of bed at 4 a.m. They throw a blanket over your head and beat you for 20 seconds.”

Robbins served over three years of his sentence before he was released in 2019 on parole with the condition to maintain his sobriety. Later, he told Fox 5:

“I would recommend to anybody that has bipolar disorder to take it seriously because your life can turn around in the span of a month like it did to me.”

Robbins also mentioned that his experience of being incarcerated made him more “humble and grateful.”

