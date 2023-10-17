Why is Pink postponing two dates of Trustfall tour? Details explored as singer issues apology statement 

Pink was scheduled to perform at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington State, on October 17 and 18, 2023, as part of her 2023 Trustfall Tour. However, the singer has postponed the shows due to undisclosed family medical issues.

The singer announced the postponement of the tour via a post on her official Instagram page on October 16, 2023, stating:

"I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 will be postponed. Live Nation are working on future dates to reschedule. Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all."

Pink postpones concerts for the second time

The singer has provided no further details about the nature of the family medical issues, which precipitated the postponement of the Tacoma concert just days into her Trustfall tour. This postponement was not the first time the singer has recently postponed a concert.

Two weeks ago on September 29, 2023, the singer postponed her Summer Carnival tour concert scheduled for the same date at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. In the announcement for the postponement of the Arlington concert, Pink explained that she was down with a sinus condition, stating:

"Hi everyone. I’m very sorry to report that I have come down with a bad sinus infection, and the doctor advised me not to perform tonight. I am so disappointed.You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Sinus infection can actually refer to two separate sinus conditions: Acute sinusitis and Chronic sinusitis.

Acute sinusitis is defined as:

Acute sinusitis causes the spaces inside the nose, known as sinuses, to become inflamed and swollen. Acute sinusitis makes it hard for the sinuses to drain.Mucus builds up..Most often, the condition clears up within a week to 10 days unless there's also an infection caused by bacteria, called a bacterial infection.

Chronic sinusitis, on the other hand, is defined as:

"Chronic sinusitis causes the spaces inside the nose and head, called sinuses, to become inflamed and swollen. The condition lasts 12 weeks or longer, even with treatment."

While it has not been stated officially, Pink's postponement of the Tacoma concert could be related to her sinus infection, which may be Acute Sinusitis or its bacterial complication or Chronic sinusitis.

Pink's Trustfall tour is in support of her ninth and latest studio album, Trustfall, which was released on February 17, 2023. The album has been a major success so far, peaking as a chart-topper on the Australian, Austrian, German, Lithuanian, Kiwi, Scottish, Swiss, and UK album charts.

The Trustfall tour, if the planned schedule holds, is scheduled to be held across North America, wrapping up with a show at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on November 28, 2023. The tour is being held concurrently with the singer's Summer Carnival tour, which has been extended to 2024.

Pink is best known for her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, released on October 13, 2017. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on several major album charts and was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.