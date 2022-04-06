Why was Renata Ri “kicked out” of Hype House? TikTok group’s founder Thomas Petrou addresses exit

TikToker Renata Ri is no longer a part of the TikTok creators’ collective Hype House anymore. Hype House uploaded an image announcing their updated lineup of TikTok creators recently, and Ri’s absence sparked a curious debate among her fans. Ri then revealed that she had indeed been “kicked out" in the comments of one of her videos.

Ri, whose username is @riwww, has over 19.2 million followers. She moved from Russia to Los Angeles to gain a better TikTok standing. She joined the Hype House in December 2021 which seemed like a great move for her future. However, it did not work out for the best. From her apparent use of derogatory slang to reports of issues between Ri and the new Hype House member Tabitha Swosh, there may have been several reasons for Ri’s firing.

The Hype House and its original members did not make a statement about the firing. It was impossible to gauge the actual reason behind the decision. However, Thomas Petrou, the group’s founder, addressed Renata’s exit briefly in a recent video to clear the air and dispel rumors. He admitted that it was a “kicking-out situation.”.

Thomas Petrou's statement on Renata’s exit from Hype House

Petrou posted a TikTok video in which he spoke about Ri’s sudden exit from the group.

“We’ve had someone else move out. As you guys know Renata [Ri] lived with us and everything was fine, K?” But now she’s moved out — it was kind of a kicking out situation."

He went on to explain why he was speaking up. He had noticed Ri “liking a couple of comments about it on TikTok.” Petrou also gave the reason behind the harsh decision to let her go.

“Our brands didn’t align...As you guys know there were some things that came forward and over time, it just made more sense to separate.”

After his rather vague explanation, Petrou pulled himself away from the conversation and rumors online by stating that he didn’t want to contribute to any of it.

“I hate feeding in the drama. I’m trying to be more mature, especially now, when I was two years ago, you know, fed into it a little bit more. But that’s all I really want to say on the situation.”

Petrou ended the video by reiterating that Ri was not a part of the collective anymore and that he just wanted to deliver the news. While his video might be a confirmation, it might not be concrete enough to prevent speculation. Some fans believe that Ri had it coming after her strange behavior, but others are more lenient and want an elaborate explanation.

